MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sponsored by Emirates, the new season commences on 6 November, featuring 16 race meetings at Meydan Racecourse through 12 March 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ahmed bin Saeed: The Dubai Racing Carnival is a key fixture on the equestrian calendar and reflects Dubai's position as a leading global hub for sporting events

“We are proud that Dubai continues to be at the forefront of horseracing, drawing in top owners, trainers and decorated jockeys from across the world”

Rashed bin Dalmook: Our focus is to continue enhancing the quality and international reach of the Carnival while delivering an exceptional experience for everyone visiting Meydan

Carnival to feature Festive Friday, Fashion Friday and Emirates Super Saturday ahead of the 31st Dubai World Cup on 27 March 2027

Government of Dubai Media Office – November 2026: Dubai Racing Club is set to welcome racing enthusiasts, jockeys, trainers and owners back to Meydan Racecourse as preparations enter their final stages for the 2026–27 Dubai Racing Carnival, sponsored by Emirates, which begins in just two days.

The new season opens on Friday, 6 November, offering an exciting programme of world-class horseracing, exceptional hospitality and entertainment experiences at one of Dubai's premier sporting venues.

As the new season approaches, Dubai Racing Club has expressed its appreciation for the continued support of Emirates, whose longstanding partnership has played a significant role in the development of horseracing at Meydan Racecourse and strengthening its international standing.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said:“The Dubai Racing Carnival is a key fixture on the equestrian calendar and reflects Dubai's position as a leading global hub for sporting events. We are proud that Dubai continues to be at the forefront of horseracing, drawing in top owners, trainers and decorated jockeys from across the world. Beyond the racetrack, Dubai Racing Carnival attracts visitors, dedicated racing enthusiasts and global attention to the city, showcasing its ability to host events of the highest calibre.”

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said:“The Dubai Racing Carnival reflects Dubai's ambition to bring the world together through sporting excellence and provide an international platform for the world's leading racing talent to compete.

“Our focus is to continue enhancing the quality and international reach of the Carnival while delivering an exceptional experience for everyone visiting Meydan. Building on the success of last season and the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup, we look forward to welcoming racing participants and visitors from across the UAE and around the world for another outstanding season.”

Shiekh Rashed bin Dalmook added:“I would also like to thank our partners and sponsors for their continued support, including Emirates, sponsor of the opening night, Emirates Super Saturday, and the Dubai World Cup as well as Longines, DP World, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors and Emaar.”

The 2025–26 Dubai Racing Carnival recorded its most internationally diverse season to date, attracting 47 international trainers from 10 racing jurisdictions. A total of 130 overseas-trained horses competed, accounting for more than 20% of all runners, with winners representing five countries.

The strong international participation further strengthened the Carnival's standing as a leading event on the global Thoroughbred racing calendar. Several prominent trainers have already confirmed their intention to compete in Dubai during the upcoming season, reflecting the event's growing international appeal.

The 2026–27 Dubai Racing Carnival will feature 16 race meetings from 6 November 2026 to 12 March 2027, including three feature race days such as Festive Friday, Fashion Friday and Emirates Super Saturday. Alongside the racing programme, Meydan Racecourse will offer a range of hospitality and entertainment experiences for visitors throughout the season.

The Carnival will lead up to the 31st edition of the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 27 March 2027. Among the world's richest and most prestigious race days, the event will feature nine races offering a combined prize purse of US$30.5 million.