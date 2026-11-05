This Hotel Has An International Border Running Through Its Bedrooms, Letting Guests Sleep In Two Countries

Hotel Arbez, located on the France-Switzerland border, offers a unique experience with an international boundary running through its rooms, staircase and dining area. Discover the fascinating history of this unusual hotel in the Jura Mountains.

Imagine waking up in France, walking down a staircase into Switzerland and enjoying breakfast in a dining area that straddles an international border.

While this may sound unusual, it is part of the experience at Hotel Arbez, a family-run property in the village of La Cure, nestled in the Jura Mountains along the France-Switzerland border.

Unlike conventional hotels, Hotel Arbez has an international boundary running directly through its building.

From its dining room and staircase to some of its guest rooms, parts of the property are divided between the two countries, offering visitors an experience unlike any other.

Located in La Cure, Hotel Arbez looks like a traditional alpine hotel from the outside. However, its interiors reveal something extraordinary.

The international boundary between France and Switzerland passes through several sections of the building, allowing guests to move between the two countries simply by walking through the property.

The hotel has around 10 rooms and a restaurant serving cuisine influenced by French and Swiss mountain traditions. This makes it both a functioning hospitality establishment and an unusual geographical landmark.

One of the most fascinating features of Hotel Arbez is the way the national boundary passes through some of its guest rooms.

In certain rooms, the dividing line reportedly runs across the bed, allowing visitors to sleep with different parts of their accommodation in France and Switzerland.

The staircase and dining area also straddle the border, creating an unusual setting where guests can move between two countries without stepping outside the hotel.

The hotel's unusual location dates back to the 19th century, when France and Switzerland negotiated changes to a section of their shared boundary.

The two countries signed the Treaty of Dappes in the 1860s to settle territorial arrangements in the region.

Before the new border officially came into effect, a local businessman named Ponthus reportedly constructed a building across the proposed boundary line.

Under the territorial arrangements, existing properties were allowed to remain, leaving the structure standing across both countries.

Ponthus reportedly made use of the building's unusual location by operating a shop on one side and a bar on the other.

Years later, Jules-Joseph Arbez acquired the property and converted it into a hotel in 1921. The establishment eventually became associated with his family name.

Over time, what began as a building positioned across an international boundary developed into one of Europe's most unusual hotels, attracting visitors curious about its location and history.

Hotel Arbez is situated in La Cure, a village that straddles the France-Switzerland border in the Jura Mountains. The surrounding region is known for its scenic mountain landscapes and outdoor activities.

The area attracts hikers during the warmer months, while winter brings visitors interested in skiing and other snow-related activities. The hotel's location also makes it a convenient base for travellers exploring the French and Swiss sides of the region.

The property has another unusual chapter in its history beyond its position on an international boundary. In 1958, Max Arbez, a member of the family that operated the hotel, reportedly proclaimed the micronation of Arbezie.

The declaration was largely a tongue-in-cheek gesture that added another curious story to the hotel's identity.

Although it did not result in the creation of an internationally recognised country, the episode became part of the establishment's distinctive history.

For visitors, the biggest attraction is the opportunity to experience two countries under one roof.

Guests can cross an international boundary while walking through the hotel, dine in a space shared by France and Switzerland or even stay in a room divided by the national border.

Beyond its novelty, Hotel Arbez remains a family-run alpine property with a history shaped by geography, politics and an unusual twist of fate. It offers an experience that few hotels anywhere in the world can match.