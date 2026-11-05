Metal Powders - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A $7.8 Billion Market By 2030 As ATI, American Elements, Aubert & Duval, And APWORKS Accelerate Additive Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Powders - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal powders market was valued at US$5.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising adoption of additive manufacturing, sustained demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, and advances in powder production technologies. The report also assesses recent global tariff developments and their effects on metal powder supply chains, sourcing strategies, pricing, and regional market opportunities.

Metal Powders Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Metal powders, including aluminum, copper, titanium, steel, and other ferrous and non-ferrous materials, are increasingly important across automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, construction, electrical and electronics, and industrial manufacturing applications. Key production methods include physical, chemical, and mechanical processes, with powder characteristics such as particle size, purity, flowability, and consistency influencing performance in end-use applications.

Additive manufacturing remains a major catalyst for global metal powders market growth. Metal-based 3D printing enables manufacturers to produce complex, high-precision components while reducing material waste, production lead times, and component weight. These advantages are accelerating adoption in industries that require customized designs, high strength-to-weight ratios, thermal resistance, and reliable performance.

Automotive manufacturers are using metal powders to produce lightweight, durable components that support fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and emissions reduction. In aerospace and defense, demand is increasing for high-strength and heat-resistant parts used in aircraft, propulsion systems, and advanced engineering applications. Healthcare organizations and medical device manufacturers also rely on metal powders for precision-engineered implants, prosthetics, and other components requiring biocompatibility and exact specifications.

Continued innovation in powder metallurgy and atomization technology is improving powder quality and expanding the range of commercially viable applications. More consistent particle sizes and enhanced material properties are helping manufacturers meet stringent production requirements. Research and development in advanced alloys, process efficiency, and additive manufacturing materials is expected to reinforce the market's long-term growth trajectory.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



By type: Ferrous, non-ferrous, and other metal powder types.

By production method: Physical, chemical, and mechanical production.

By application: Automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, and other global markets.

The physical production method segment is forecast to reach US$3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The chemical production method segment is expected to record stronger growth, advancing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. metal powders market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching US$915.1 million by 2030. The report also examines market developments and growth prospects across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Tariff, Trade, and Supply Chain Analysis

This edition incorporates major trade and economic shifts affecting the global metal powders industry. Coverage includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and their potential impact on raw material costs, cross-border trade, supplier relationships, production footprints, and geographic sourcing strategies. The analysis considers supply chain disruption, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization, with revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 and historical analysis covering 2015 to 2023.

The report also evaluates how manufacturers and suppliers may respond to changing trade conditions through supplier diversification, localized production, inventory planning, and regional capacity investment. Updated market analytics help organizations assess exposure to tariffs while identifying potential opportunities created by supply chain realignment.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product and process innovation, emerging manufacturing technologies, regional demand patterns, and the principal industry forces shaping the competitive landscape. Strategic commentary from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists provides context for evolving market conditions and highlights areas of commercial opportunity. Analysis also addresses population, urbanization, industrial investment, and other economic indicators influencing long-term demand.

Competitive Intelligence and Companies Covered

The report provides updated competitive intelligence, including 2025 global market share estimates, geographic presence, and the positioning of major participants across strong, active, niche, and limited market categories. Company coverage includes profiles and analysis of established manufacturers, specialty material suppliers, and advanced technology providers.

Selected companies featured among the 178 organizations covered include:



Belmont Metals, Inc.

American Elements

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (ATI)

Aubert & Duval

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Bimetal Bearings Ltd.

Buffalo Tungsten, Inc.

Advanced Powder Products, Inc.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

American Chemet Corporation

Ames Goldsmith Corporation

AG PRO TECHNOLOGY CORP.

Alpha Precision Group, Inc.

Advanced Engineering Materials Limited (AEM) APWORKS GmbH

Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual sales and metal powders market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed assessment of market size, production methods, applications, and geographic opportunities.

Evaluation of additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy, and advanced material trends.

Analysis of tariff changes, trade negotiations, supply chain risks, and sourcing realignment.

Competitive profiles, global market share estimates, and positioning of leading participants.

Actionable intelligence to support strategic planning, investment decisions, market entry, and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The research addresses how the global metal powders market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments are positioned for the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, and which competitive, technological, and regulatory factors will shape future demand.



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