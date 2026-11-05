Carbon And Graphite - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The US$25 Billion Market By 2030 As Cabot, Graftech, Hexcel, SGL CARBON, And Toray Disrupt Tariff-Exposed Supply Chains

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon and Graphite - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon and graphite market was valued at US$17.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The market outlook reflects rising demand from electric vehicles, energy storage, electronics, steelmaking, aerospace, renewable energy and other advanced industrial applications. The report also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on carbon and graphite supply chains, sourcing strategies, pricing and regional market growth.

Carbon and Graphite Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Carbon and graphite products are integral to electrodes, batteries, refractory materials, brake linings, lubricants, composites and high-temperature industrial systems. Graphite's electrical conductivity, thermal stability and resistance to extreme operating conditions support its use in energy, metallurgy, electronics and nuclear applications.

Technological advances are expanding the commercial potential of synthetic graphite, carbon fibers, graphene and other carbon-based materials. Synthetic graphite enables manufacturers to achieve consistent quality and application-specific performance, while graphite remains a critical anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and stationary energy storage systems.

Growth in electric vehicle production and investment in battery manufacturing capacity are expected to remain major carbon and graphite market drivers through 2030. Additional demand is coming from electric arc furnace steelmaking, thermal management systems, fuel cells, solar technologies and lightweight composite materials. Research and commercialization involving graphene and carbon nanomaterials are also creating opportunities across electronics, aerospace, biomedical devices and high-performance manufacturing.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Carbon and Graphite Electrodes: This segment is forecast to reach US$11.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Carbon and Graphite Fibers: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. carbon and graphite market was valued at US$1.9 billion in 2024.

China: China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and reach US$10.1 billion by 2030. Other Markets: The analysis identifies growth trends and commercial opportunities in Japan, Canada, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global carbon and graphite market by value in U.S. dollars. Product coverage includes carbon and graphite electrodes, carbon and graphite fibers, carbon and graphite powders, and other product types.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with the remaining markets of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Global Trade, Tariff and Economic Analysis



Tariff and Trade Impact: Analysis of tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, including supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and geographic realignment.

Updated Forecasts: Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade.

Historical Context: Market data from 2015 to 2023 provides a foundation for evaluating long-term industry performance.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Assessment of regional prospects and economic indicators, including population growth and urbanization.

Innovation Trends: Coverage of emerging products, manufacturing processes and technologies influencing the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated 2025 market share estimates and competitive positioning for major global participants.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological change, trade policy, competitive positioning and investment patterns affecting the global carbon and graphite industry. Commentary from economists, trade experts and domain specialists provides context for supply chain shifts, regional opportunities and evolving demand across battery, steel, electronics and advanced materials markets.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global carbon and graphite market evolve through 2030?

Which industry trends, growth drivers and restraints will shape market performance?

Which carbon and graphite product segments are expected to record the strongest growth?

How will regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period?

How are tariffs and trade policies affecting prices, sourcing and supply chains? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape, and what are their growth prospects?

Featured Carbon and Graphite Companies

The report profiles 124 companies, including Cabot Corporation, GrafTech International Ltd., Hazer Group Ltd., HEG Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Mersen S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Superior Graphite, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and ZOLTEK Corporation.

Purchasers receive independent annual sales data, market forecasts from 2024 through 2030, regional analysis, company profiles, competitive insights and complimentary report updates for one year. The findings are designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry decisions and the identification of new revenue opportunities within the global carbon and graphite market.

Key Attributes:

