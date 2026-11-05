Gypsum And Anhydrite - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The Surge To 938.5 Million Metric Tons By 2030 As Knauf, USG, Certainteed And Beijing New Building Material Reshape Supply

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gypsum and Anhydrite - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gypsum and anhydrite market reached 734.1 million metric tons in 2024 and is projected to total 938.5 million metric tons by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The comprehensive market report examines demand patterns, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, technological developments, and the latest global tariff changes affecting the gypsum and anhydrite industry.

Gypsum and Anhydrite Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Construction activity remains the principal source of market growth. Rising investment in residential buildings, commercial facilities, public infrastructure, and urban development is increasing demand for gypsum wallboard, plaster, prefabricated building products, and cement. Infrastructure expansion in emerging economies is also supporting consumption across cement manufacturing and other construction material applications.

Gypsum continues to play an important role in wallboard, plaster, and cement production, while anhydrite supports applications in construction, agriculture, chemical processing, and industrial drying. The use of anhydrite in soil treatment and industrial processes is widening the market's end-use base and creating additional revenue opportunities.

Technological advances in mineral processing, manufacturing efficiency, product quality, and resource utilization are strengthening market prospects. Producers are also responding to demand for lower-impact building materials through improved energy management, recycling initiatives, water conservation, land reclamation, and more responsible extraction practices.

Environmental, Regulatory, and Operational Considerations

Mining and processing activities require effective management of land disturbance, habitat impacts, dust emissions, water use, energy consumption, and occupational exposure. Regulatory frameworks and industry standards are encouraging companies to adopt stronger environmental controls, worker protections, emissions management, and post-mining restoration programs.

Sustainability considerations are becoming increasingly relevant to procurement and investment decisions. Companies capable of improving operational efficiency, reducing waste, and demonstrating responsible resource management may gain a competitive advantage as construction customers and regulators place greater emphasis on environmental performance.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report evaluates the gypsum and anhydrite market by end use, including Portland cement, prefabricated products, plasters, and other applications. The Portland cement segment is forecast to reach 527.7 million metric tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. Prefabricated products are also expected to expand at a 4.2% CAGR during the analysis period.

The United States market was estimated at 196.9 million metric tons in 2024. China is forecast to advance at a 7% CAGR and reach 195.5 million metric tons by 2030. The analysis also identifies opportunities across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The study provides volume forecasts and market value analysis, along with historical data from 2015 through 2023 and projections from 2024 through 2030. Geographic coverage includes:



United States and Canada

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the rest of the Middle East Africa and the global market

Tariff, Trade, and Supply Chain Analysis

This edition incorporates recent global trade and economic developments, including tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries. The analysis addresses sourcing disruptions, supply chain volatility, changing trade routes, geographic realignment, and the continuing effects of tariffs introduced during the Trump administration.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff exposure, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. The report also assesses population growth, urbanization, infrastructure investment, and other economic indicators influencing gypsum and anhydrite demand.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks product and process innovation, emerging production technologies, trade developments, competitive positioning, and shifts in regional demand. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides context for changing market conditions and helps organizations identify emerging opportunities and potential risks.

Competitive Intelligence

The report profiles 98 gypsum and anhydrite companies and provides updated 2025 global market share estimates. Competitive positioning is assessed across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence categories. Featured companies include:



ACG Materials

American Gypsum Company

Anhydritec

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum

CertainTeed Corporation

CGC Inc.

COEMAC

Continental Building Products LLC

Eagle Materials, Inc.

FACT-RCF Building Products Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

Knauf Gips KG

National Gypsum Company

PABCO Gypsum

Thai Gypsum Products Pcl USG Corporation

Key Benefits of the Gypsum and Anhydrite Market Report



Independent analysis of global and regional market performance through 2030

Detailed assessment of Portland cement, prefabricated products, plasters, and other end uses

Evaluation of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing risks, and supply chain disruption

Competitive intelligence covering leading global companies and brands

Insights into innovation, sustainability, regulation, and production technology

Actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry, and revenue development Complimentary report updates for one year

The report supports manufacturers, suppliers, investors, construction companies, agricultural businesses, and strategic decision-makers seeking to understand how infrastructure development, urbanization, tariffs, technology, sustainability requirements, and regional economic conditions will shape the global gypsum and anhydrite market through 2030.

Key Attributes:

