Vancouver WA Roofer Stanley Roof And Solar Rolls Out Same-Day Emergency Roof Repair For Rainy Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vancouver, WA roofing company takes leak calls 24 hours a day, including nights and weekends, and publishes typical costs for emergency roof repairs so homeowners know what to expect.

Vancouver, WA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Roof and Solar, a family-owned roofing and solar contractor in Vancouver, Washington, has rolled out same-day emergency roof repair and tarping for homeowners in Vancouver, WA and the Portland metro as the region's rainy season begins. The company's emergency roofing service runs 24 hours a day, including nights and weekends.

A Stanley Roof and Solar roof replacement completed after an emergency call in Amboy, near Yacolt, WA.

Southwest Washington typically receives 36 to 43 inches of rain a year, most of it between October and May, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds above 45 mph can begin lifting shingles, and the EPA notes that mold can start growing within 24 to 48 hours of water entering a home. A same-day tarp stops further damage while a permanent repair is scheduled, and temporary protection usually stays in place for a few days to a couple of weeks.

To help homeowners budget, Stanley Roof and Solar publishes typical costs for emergency work:



Temporary tarping (same-day): $600 to $1200

Active leak emergency repair: $800 to $1,600

Wind-damaged shingle repair: $500 to $800

Storm-related flashing repair: $300 to $1,000 Fallen limb or debris damage: $500 to $2,500

For leaks that are not emergencies, the company schedules most roof repairs within a few days of a free inspection. Common causes in the region include failed rubber pipe boots, which typically last 10 to 15 years, and worn valley or vent flashing. An isolated pipe boot or flashing leak typically costs $300 to $700 to fix, according to the company's roof leak repair guide. Stanley Roof and Solar keeps a wide stock of Malarkey shingle profiles and colors so repairs match the existing roof. They can also source the exact shingle and color needed for an exact match if necessary.

The company is a Malarkey Premium Certified contractor, the highest tier in Malarkey Roofing Systems' contractor program, and is licensed in both Washington (STANLRS798P6) and Oregon (CCB #255129). It serves Vancouver, Camas, Battle Ground, Longview, Woodland and the greater Portland metro.

Homeowners with an active leak can call (800) 433-4633 at any hour or request a free on-site assessment at stanleyroofandsolar.com.

A Stanley Roof and Solar crew replacing rotted roof decking on a leaking home in Camas, WA.

About Stanley Roof and Solar

Stanley Roof and Solar is a family-owned, licensed, and bonded roofing and solar contractor based in Vancouver, Washington, and is a Malarkey Premium Certified contractor. Led by owner Joe Clark, the company serves residential and commercial customers across Clark County and the Portland-Vancouver metro area, and holds contractor licenses in both Washington and Oregon. Its services include roof replacement, repair, inspections, and maintenance, along with metal and asphalt shingle roofing, gutters, and solar panel installation and maintenance.

Press Inquiries

Taylor Dyer

info [at] stanleyroofandsolar.com

800-433-4633

