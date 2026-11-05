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Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 26 October To 30 October 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 10:47:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback programme will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014, on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 26 October to 30 October 2026 are described below. As at 30 October 2026, Ayvens has completed 51.67% of its share buyback programme, representing 2.98%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 26 October to 30 October 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code)
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26-Oct-26 FR0013258662 195,913 8.7895 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26-Oct-26 FR0013258662 121,000 8.8004 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26-Oct-26 FR0013258662 20,000 8.8178 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 26-Oct-26 FR0013258662 35,000 8.8159 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27-Oct-26 FR0013258662 196,548 8.7209 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27-Oct-26 FR0013258662 144,523 8.7221 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27-Oct-26 FR0013258662 38,250 8.7106 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 27-Oct-26 FR0013258662 55,750 8.7111 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28-Oct-26 FR0013258662 159,979 8.8143 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28-Oct-26 FR0013258662 183,004 8.8022 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28-Oct-26 FR0013258662 24,855 8.8108 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 28-Oct-26 FR0013258662 57,200 8.8085 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 29-Oct-26 FR0013258662 302,750 9.1168 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 29-Oct-26 FR0013258662 145,199 9.1878 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 29-Oct-26 FR0013258662 37,150 9.1511 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 29-Oct-26 FR0013258662 57,550 9.1676 AQEU
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 30-Oct-26 FR0013258662 247,317 9.1147 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 30-Oct-26 FR0013258662 193,750 9.1132 CEUX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 30-Oct-26 FR0013258662 37,500 9.1331 TQEX
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 30-Oct-26 FR0013258662 58,000 9.1374 AQEU
TOTAL 2,311,238 8.9402


About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 40 countries, Ayvens manages c.3 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens' majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com


Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...



1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 783,862,091 shares comprising the current share capital.


Attachment

  • Report-on-share-buyback- 26 October to 30 October 2026

MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111921570


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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