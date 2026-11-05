The 5-Minute Product Listing: Merchantfloor Launches AI Agent For Small Shopify Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From product photography to SEO, MerchantFloor brings the entire listing process into one AI-powered workflow.

Berkeley, CA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MerchantFloor announces the launch of its Product Listing Agent, an AI tool that turns a product photo and a few notes into a Shopify listing in under five minutes. It is built for small online stores, where owners often wear multiple hats and juggle product photography, copywriting, SEO, and marketing.







Try the Product Listing Agent at merchantfloor.com

The launch comes as merchants prepare to get new products live before Black Friday. Getting a product ready to sell takes more than uploading a photo and setting a price. Merchants need professional product images and compelling descriptions optimized for search and AI-powered discovery.

How it works

Merchants upload a product photo and add a few notes about the product. The agent then:

Generates white-background product images, plus lifestyle and model photos.Writes the product description, SEO title, meta description, FAQs, and image alt text.Sends everything directly to the merchant's Shopify admin after the merchant reviews and edits the results, with no need to download or upload files.

Rather than relying on one general-purpose AI model, the agent routes each task to the model best suited to it, using prompts tuned for ecommerce. This is particularly important for detail-heavy products like jewelry, where preserving gemstone counts, stone shapes, and chain details can be challenging for general-purpose AI image tools.

“When I ran Outfit Additions, getting a listing live took me 60 to 90 minutes between photography, editing, writing, and uploading,” said Ash Moosa, founder of MerchantFloor.“Now you also need content optimized for ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. Small merchants compete with brands that have fully staffed content teams. Product Listing Agent gives small merchants an AI content team.”

Pricing and availability

New users can try Product Listing Agent free with 25 credits, enough to test five complete listings (free-tier images include a watermark). Paid credit packs start at $20, or approximately $1 per listing.

Product Listing Agent is part of MerchantFloor's suite of AI tools for online retailers, which also includes standalone apps for AI product photography, product descriptions, social media captions, and blog creation.



Watch a demo Sign up at merchantfloor.com or install it from the Shopify App Store.

About MerchantFloor

MerchantFloor provides AI-powered tools that help small ecommerce businesses create professional product photos, product descriptions, SEO content, social captions, and blogs. Built with independent merchants in mind, MerchantFloor helps online sellers prepare product content faster and manage more of their work in-house. Learn more at merchantfloor.com.







Try the Lifestyle images app at merchantfloor.com

Press Inquiries

Ash Moosa

hello [at] merchantfloor.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: