Global Evtol Aircraft Market Report 2026: Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 44.1% CAGR As Airbus, Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, And Wisk Aero Scale Urban Air Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Airbus, Textron, Embraer, Wisk Aero and Volocopter, covering their eVTOL aircraft, technologies, product innovation and competitive positioning.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "eVTOL Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eVTOL aircraft market is experiencing rapid expansion as advances in electric propulsion, battery performance and lightweight aerospace materials support the development of next-generation urban air mobility solutions. The market is projected to grow from $0.12 billion in 2025 to $0.15 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%.

Historic eVTOL aircraft market growth has been supported by the early development of electric propulsion systems for vertical takeoff and landing applications. Rising investment in urban air mobility prototypes, improvements in lightweight batteries and motors, growing interest from aerospace manufacturers and an increase in demonstration flights have also helped validate the commercial potential of eVTOL technology.

The market is forecast to reach $0.65 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 44.1%. This exponential growth is expected to be driven by demand for cleaner and more efficient urban transportation, continued progress in high-energy-density battery systems and regulatory advances supporting the commercial certification of eVTOL aircraft. Investment in vertiports, charging systems and other advanced air mobility infrastructure is also expected to increase as operators prepare to establish commercial fleets.

Key eVTOL aircraft market trends include the expansion of urban air mobility services, greater investment in battery density and lightweight materials, and the growth of commercial pilot programs. Safety certification and airworthiness standards will remain central to market development. Cargo transportation and logistics applications are also emerging as important opportunities, enabling manufacturers and operators to demonstrate aircraft capabilities before passenger services become widely available.

Increasing urbanization is expected to strengthen demand for eVTOL aircraft. Employment opportunities, economic growth, industrialization and rural-to-urban migration continue to increase population density in major cities. These trends are contributing to congestion and creating demand for faster, more sustainable transportation options. Higher urban incomes and greater spending on mobility may also support demand for advanced air transportation services.

Environmental priorities are further encouraging interest in electric aircraft that can complement existing ground and air transportation networks. In June 2024, the Baker Institute reported that the population of Arab countries had reached approximately 465 million. The region's urban population is projected to increase from 279 million to about 362 million by 2035, highlighting the need for scalable transportation infrastructure in rapidly growing metropolitan areas.

Technological innovation remains a major competitive focus across the eVTOL aircraft market. Manufacturers are improving battery efficiency, aerodynamics, automation and connectivity to increase aircraft reliability, payload capacity and operational flexibility. In June 2024, Air Company launched AIR ONE Cargo, an unmanned cargo version of its eVTOL aircraft. The aircraft can carry payloads of up to 250 kilograms and uses the same core design and technology as the company's passenger model. Updated fly-by-intent technology improves connectivity with ground control and supports the growing demand for automated cargo transportation.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the advanced air mobility sector. In October 2025, Archer Aviation acquired Lilium's portfolio of 300 patents for $21 million (€18 million). The transaction is expected to expand Archer's eVTOL design capabilities and strengthen its intellectual property portfolio. The acquired technologies include innovations related to ducted fans, battery systems and flight control solutions, which complement Archer's existing aircraft development capabilities.

North America was the largest region in the eVTOL aircraft market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Lift Technology: Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise

2) By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric

3) By Mode of Operation: Autonomous, Piloted

4) By Application: Air Taxis, Air Shuttles And Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance And Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Vectored Thrust: Tilt-Rotor eVTOL; Tilt-Wing eVTOL

2) By Multirotor: Quadcopters; Hexacopters; Octocopters

3) By Lift Plus Cruise: Fixed-Wing with Vertical Takeoff; Hybrid Lift Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

Textron Inc

Embraer SA

Wisk Aero

Volocopter GmbH

Volkswagen Group China

Zerog

Aerofugia

AutoFlight

TCab

Volant Aerotech

MuYu Aero

Pantuo

Plana

MintAir

Tetra Aviation

SkyDrive

XPeng HT Aero

Vertical Aerospace

Zuri

United Aircraft Corporation

Urban Aeronautics Ltd

Moog Inc

Boeing

Joby Aviation

Lift Aircraft

Neva Aerospace

Uber Technologies Inc

Archer Aviation Inc

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Overair Inc.

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