MILESEEY Expands U.S. Retail Presence With Professional Green-Laser Measurement At The Home Depot Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new step in MILESEEY's U.S. retail journey brings its measurement technology closer to professionals and serious DIYers, with select products beginning to arrive at participating The Home Depot stores across U.S states, beginning early December

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY Tools today announced that the S50 Green-Beam Laser Measure, DT20 Digital Laser Tape Measure and TR10 Thermal Imaging Camera will be available beginning early December, at selected The Home Depot stores in the U.S. The in-store rollout builds on MILESEEY's existing online availability at and marks the company's next step in expanding access to its measurement and inspection tools in the United States.

Building on its established online presence and growing recognition among tool, technology, and home-improvement audiences, MILESEEY is extending its reach into physical retail, where customers can discover, compare, and explore measurement solutions alongside the tools and supplies they already use for their projects.

More importantly, the expansion brings the vision behind MILESEEY's Green Revolution Series into a physical retail environment. Through its continued investment in green-beam laser technology, measurement performance, and connected workflows, the company aims to make professional measurement more visible, efficient, intelligent, and accessible.

The move from online recognition to in-store discovery represents an important step in MILESEEY's North American development, creating more opportunities for customers to experience its measurement technology and understand how it can support their work.

“This expansion is more than a retail milestone for MILESEEY. It is another step toward making advanced measurement technology more accessible to the people who rely on accurate measurements to do better work,” said John DeCastro, Vice President of North American Operations at MILESEEY Tools.

Bringing the Green Revolution Closer to the Job

MILESEEY's Green Revolution Series is built around a practical starting point: helping users see the measuring target more clearly. The company's green-beam laser measurement technology focuses on target visibility as part of a broader effort to make professional measurement clearer, faster and more intuitive.









That approach extends beyond beam visibility. MILESEEY's development work spans PowerBurstTM Technology, designed to support stable, high-speed measurement in challenging environments, as well as Point-to-Point measurement and digital planning workflows. Across its broader portfolio, the company also develops imaging technologies for more demanding outdoor applications.

Together, these areas reflect the principle behind the Green Revolution Series:“The Green Standard. Redefined Visibility.” The company's aim is to help professionals work with fewer interruptions and give advanced DIYers greater confidence when approaching complex projects.

The expansion into The Home Depot brings that product philosophy into a physical retail setting, creating another opportunity for customers to learn about MILESEEY's approach to measurement when choosing tools for their work.

S50: From Online Recognition to In-Store Discovery

The S50 Green-Beam Laser Measure leads this next stage of MILESEEY's retail expansion. The product has been reviewed by independent tool, technology and home improvement media, helping introduce the company's green-laser measurement capabilities to U.S. audiences.

The S50 combines a high-visibility green beam with a measuring range of up to 400 feet, accuracy of ±1/16 inch and 18 measurement modes. Its functions include distance, area, volume and Point-to-Point measurement, supporting tasks from checking room dimensions to preparing layouts and planning installations.

By bringing MILESEEY Green-Beam Laser Measure Technology and PowerBurstTM Technology together in one device, the S50 is designed to help users move between basic measurements and more complex project requirements, including when working alone.

For contractors and installers, those capabilities can support site assessments, material estimates, room layouts and installation preparation. For homeowners and advanced DIYers, they offer a practical way to plan renovations, check openings and establish dimensions before cutting, fitting or purchasing materials.

The move into participating The Home Depot stores adds a physical point of discovery to the product's existing online presence, allowing customers to consider MILESEEY alongside other tools and supplies for their next project.

A Broader Portfolio for Measurement and Inspection

While green-laser measurement remains central to MILESEEY's product development, the planned in-store assortment also includes tools for complementary measurement and inspection needs.

Alongside the S50, the DT20 digital laser tape measure combines physical tape and laser distance measurement in one handheld device. It supports everyday tasks such as checking room dimensions, planning furniture placement and preparing for installation work.

The TR10 thermal imaging camera extends the assortment into inspection, helping users visualize surface temperature differences during property assessment, maintenance and troubleshooting.

Each product addresses a different part of the project workflow. Together, they reflect MILESEEY's focus on using technology to make practical tasks easier to understand and complete, from measuring a space to investigating a temperature-related concern.

Built Around Real Project Decisions

Measurements guide practical decisions throughout a project, from estimating materials and positioning cabinetry to checking whether a fixture will fit. The S50 and DT20 support dimension checks and installation planning, while the TR10 helps users investigate temperature differences during inspection and maintenance.

Bringing the assortment into The Home Depot allows customers to shop for these tools alongside the materials and supplies needed for their projects.

“The S50 has helped introduce more users to what green laser measurement can offer. Bringing that experience into The Home Depot gives professionals and DIYers another way to see, understand and experience the technology for themselves,” DeCastro said.“As we move forward, we will continue investing in green laser measurement and developing tools that make complex work clearer, faster and more intuitive.”

Supporting the Next Stage of MILESEEY's U.S. Development

MILESEEY's expansion into physical home improvement retail builds on its development through digital channels, product reviews and customer use. It brings the brand into another part of the tool selection process while reinforcing the importance of continued product improvement and customer feedback.

Looking ahead, MILESEEY plans to continue expanding the Green Revolution Series for different applications and working environments, with ongoing development in visibility, measurement performance and digital workflows.

MILESEEY plans to continue expanding its U.S. retail availability while investing in product visibility, measurement performance and digital workflows.

Availability at The Home Depot

Select MILESEEY Tools products, including the S50 Green-Beam Laser Measure, DT20 Digital Laser Tape Measure, and TR10 Thermal Imaging Camera, are expected to begin arriving at participating The Home Depot stores in early December. Product selection and in-store availability may vary by location.

For more information about MILESEEY Tools, the Green Revolution Series, and participating store locations, visit . Customers are encouraged to check product availability at their preferred store before visiting.

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY Tools is the first sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Built on deep expertise in green laser, optical sensing, infrared thermometry, and real-world durability, we transform advanced engineering into intelligent tools trusted by professionals and made accessible to everyday makers.

For those who build, improve, inspect, fix, and create, the best tools do more than perform-they elevate the entire experience of getting things done. They bring precision to every decision, clarity to complexity, intelligence to every interaction, and rhythm to the way people move from idea to action. MILESEEY Tools is here to make work feel more intuitive, more connected, and more empowering-wherever ambition takes shape.

Backed by hundreds of patents and driven by continuous innovation, we advance intelligent tools through precision, integration, durability, mobility, and thoughtful design. Everything we create is to empower creators and professionals to work with greater confidence, turn bold ideas into meaningful progress, and See Miles Away, See Beyond Pros.

Media Contact

TIF Creative for MILESEEY

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at