Europe Anti-Snoring Device Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$ 987.03 Million As Oral Appliances, Wearables, And Homecare Drive 7.36% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Non-invasive oral appliances, 3D-printed devices, wearables and homecare solutions gain traction as sleep-health awareness, telehealth and e-commerce access expand across Europe.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Anti-snoring Device Market - Consumer Trends & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe anti-snoring device market is projected to increase from US$ 520.89 Million in 2025 to US$ 987.03 Million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea, greater awareness of sleep health, demand for non-invasive treatment options, technological innovation, and improved access to sleep healthcare services.

Europe's aging population, increasing obesity rates, and higher diagnosis rates for sleep-disordered breathing are expanding the addressable patient base. Consumers are also seeking alternatives to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, increasing demand for oral appliances, positional therapy products, nasal devices, and smart wearable technologies.

Technology and Product Innovation Support Market Expansion

Digital dentistry, 3D printing, wearable sensors, and customized manufacturing are improving device precision, comfort, durability, and treatment adherence. These advances allow healthcare providers to offer personalized products based on patient-specific anatomical requirements. Telehealth expansion, direct-to-consumer distribution, and growing involvement from dental professionals are further improving access to anti-snoring solutions across Europe.

Key product developments include the December 2024 introduction of the ZQuiet Advance Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, which features an adjustable custom-fit design. In May 2024, Glidewell launched the Digital Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance for snoring and mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah also announced the December 2024 commercial launch of Genio therapy in England, expanding access to neurostimulation-based treatment.

Following FDA 510(k) clearance, SnoreLessNow introduced the Anti Snore Mouth Guard+, marketed in Europe as SomnoFit-S. The mandibular advancement device provides a non-invasive option for individuals seeking snoring management without masks or powered equipment.

Oral Appliances, Retail Pharmacies, and Homecare Drive Demand

Oral appliances are expected to remain an important market category as patients increasingly choose mandibular advancement devices and tongue-retaining devices for primary snoring and mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Advances in digital scanning and customized appliance production are supporting improved fit and clinical performance.

Retail pharmacies represent a significant distribution channel for nasal dilators, nasal strips, chin straps, and entry-level oral appliances. Pharmacy accessibility and increased demand for self-care products support purchases among consumers with mild snoring symptoms. Online stores are also gaining importance through broader product availability and direct-to-consumer sales.

The homecare segment is expanding as consumers adopt oral appliances, positional therapy products, wearable sleep monitors, and other non-invasive devices for independent use. E-commerce growth and connected monitoring technologies are strengthening product accessibility and supporting more personalized sleep management.

Regional Market Outlook

Germany remains Europe's largest anti-snoring device market, supported by established sleep laboratories, specialized clinics, widespread diagnosis, and strong adoption of advanced therapies. In October 2025, Smartee launched the Smartee Sleep Aligner, a clear aligner developed to address primary snoring and obstructive sleep apnea while providing orthodontic correction.

France is benefiting from rising sleep apnea awareness, increased use of diagnostic services, and access to neurostimulation therapies. In July 2024, Inspire Medical Systems announced nationwide reimbursement and expanded commercialization of Inspire Therapy in France for eligible patients with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea who cannot tolerate CPAP therapy.

Italy is recording increased acceptance of customized oral appliance therapy and non-invasive treatment. In July 2025, Vivos Therapeutics received expanded commercialization support for its VidaSleepT Oral Appliance. Spain is also experiencing higher demand as healthcare expenditure, sleep clinic networks, and interest in home-based solutions increase. Quiet Lab launched its anti-snoring mouthpiece in November 2025, strengthening the availability of oral devices in European markets, including Spain.

Market Challenges

Underdiagnosis remains a major barrier because many individuals do not seek medical assessment for chronic snoring. Uneven access to sleep studies and specialist consultations also creates differences in diagnosis and treatment rates between European countries.

Long-term adherence presents another challenge. Discomfort, jaw soreness, nasal irritation, and difficulty adapting to oral or positional devices can lead to discontinued use. Manufacturers must continue improving customization, comfort, and clinical evidence to build consumer confidence and support sustained adoption.

Research Scope and Market Segmentation

The report applies a bottom-up estimation model based on the addressable snoring population, device adoption, annual utilization, replacement frequency, and average selling prices. Findings were validated through company revenue, retail and e-commerce sales, dental and sleep clinic activity, regulatory information, healthcare statistics, and import/export data. Country-level forecasts account for differences in population, obesity prevalence, treatment-seeking behaviour, healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement, pricing, and product penetration.

The market is segmented by product into:



Oral Appliances

Nasal Devices

Tongue-Stabilizing Devices

Chin Straps

Position Control Devices Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices

Distribution channels include Retail Pharmacies and Online Stores, while end users are categorized as Homecare and Others. Country coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and Rest of Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading companies through business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. Key players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Inc., SomnoMed Limited, GSK Plc., Apnea Sciences Corporation, ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC), Airway Management, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., and Tomed GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Anti-snoring Device Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Countries

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Oral Appliances

7.2 Nasal Devices

7.3 Tongue-Stabilizing Devices

7.4 Chin Straps

7.5 Position Control Devices

7.6 Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices

8. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Retail Pharmacies

8.2 Online Stores

9. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Homecare

9.2 Others

10. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 France

10.2 Germany

10.3 Italy

10.4 Spain

10.5 United Kingdom

10.6 Belgium

10.7 Netherlands

10.8 Russia

10.9 Poland

10.10 Greece

10.11 Norway

10.12 Romania

10.13 Portugal

10.14 Rest of Europe

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Company Profile Scope

14.1.1 Overviews

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.3 ResMed, Inc.

14.4 SomnoMed Limited

14.5 GSK Plc.

14.6 Apnea Sciences Corporation

14.7 ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC)

14.8 Airway Management, Inc.

14.9 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

14.10 Tomed GmbH

Companies Featured



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed, Inc.

SomnoMed Limited

GSK Plc.

Apnea Sciences Corporation

ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC)

Airway Management, Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. Tomed GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900