Australia Cosmetics Market - Size, Share, Trends, Segments, And Forecast 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$11.68 Billion As Premium, Sustainable Beauty And E-Commerce Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities span premium, clean and men's beauty, anti-aging, tourism-driven products, e-commerce, personalization, omnichannel retail and sustainable innovation.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Cosmetics Market - Trends, Segments & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia cosmetics market is projected to reach US$ 11.68 billion by 2034, increasing from US$ 7.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market growth is supported by changing beauty preferences, rising demand for premium products, digital retail expansion, formulation advances, and greater interest in sustainable cosmetics.

Australian consumers are increasing spending on skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrances, and personal care products as self-care and wellness become more prominent. Demand is shifting toward multifunctional cosmetics that combine aesthetic performance with skincare benefits, convenience, and skin compatibility. Clean beauty, vegan ingredients, cruelty-free manufacturing, naturally derived formulations, ethical sourcing, and transparent product labeling are also influencing purchasing decisions.

Innovation and Digital Transformation

Product innovation remains central to the Australia cosmetics market. Manufacturers are investing in active ingredients, botanical extracts, biotechnology-derived compounds, and skin-friendly alternatives. Personalized beauty products, artificial intelligence-assisted skin analysis, and customized skincare recommendations are gaining traction across physical and online retail channels.

E-commerce platforms, subscription services, influencer partnerships, social media campaigns, and omnichannel retail strategies increasingly shape how consumers discover and purchase beauty products. Domestic and international companies are responding by expanding product ranges, strengthening distribution networks, and introducing sustainable packaging. Collaboration among cosmetics manufacturers, research institutions, ingredient suppliers, and dermatology professionals is also accelerating advances in skincare science.

Key Australia Cosmetics Market Growth Drivers



Expansion of men's personal care: Growing acceptance of male grooming is supporting demand for skincare, hair care, fragrances, scalp treatments, and time-saving multipurpose products. In May 2024, 43% of Australians reportedly experienced hair loss or thinning, while 40.8% of Australian men were projected to experience baldness in 2025. These concerns are encouraging brands to develop men-specific haircare and scalp solutions.

Tourism and region-specific products: The recovery of international tourism is strengthening sales through city retailers, specialty stores, and airport duty-free locations. Australia recorded 2.07 million international arrivals in June 2025, while international visitor spending reached AUD 32.1 billion. Demand is particularly strong for travel-friendly cosmetics, limited-edition collections, and products featuring native Australian botanicals such as Kakadu plum. Demand for anti-aging products: Australia's aging population, strong purchasing power, and high awareness of sun protection are driving sales of advanced serums, peptide formulations, masks, and at-home beauty devices. Australian women spent up to AUD 3,600 annually on beauty products in 2023. Consumers aged 55 and older represent 26% of the population in cities and 34% in other areas, creating a substantial customer base for anti-aging skincare.

Market Challenges

Competition remains intense as multinational corporations, domestic manufacturers, independent brands, and direct-to-consumer businesses compete across multiple price categories. Frequent product launches and broad retail availability make differentiation increasingly difficult. Sustaining customer loyalty requires ongoing investment in research, digital marketing, influencer relationships, product innovation, and personalized shopping experiences.

Cosmetics companies must also comply with Australian product safety regulations, ingredient standards, labeling requirements, and quality assurance protocols. At the same time, consumers expect recyclable packaging, responsible sourcing, ethical manufacturing, and reduced environmental impact. Meeting regulatory and sustainability obligations can increase research, certification, packaging, and supply chain costs, particularly for smaller businesses.

Regional Market Highlights



New South Wales: The state leads the Australia cosmetics market through its large urban population, extensive retail network, premium beauty demand, e-commerce infrastructure, and strong presence of department stores, pharmacies, salons, and specialty retailers.

Victoria: A fashion-conscious customer base and established beauty culture support demand for premium skincare, clean beauty, multifunctional cosmetics, personalized consultations, and environmentally responsible packaging.

Queensland: The warm climate drives sustained interest in sun protection, hydration, lightweight cosmetics, and wellness-oriented beauty products. Naturally derived ingredients and cruelty-free formulations are increasingly important to consumers. Western Australia: Digital shopping, specialty beauty outlets, botanical formulations, dermatologically tested products, and personalized recommendations are improving market accessibility across metropolitan and regional communities.

Recent Industry Developments



March 2025: US-based skincare company Hydrinity partnered with Device Consulting to enter Australia, focusing on distribution through medical aesthetics clinics and cosmetic treatment specialists.

January 2025: Glow Capital Partners acquired Delta Labs, expanding its portfolio of Australian beauty brands and demonstrating continued private equity interest in the skincare and cosmetics sector. December 2024: Vanessa Megan Naturaceuticals launched a hair care range made entirely from natural materials, broadening its clean beauty portfolio and reinforcing its sustainable product strategy.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Australia cosmetics market by product type, including skin and sun care products, hair care products, deodorants and fragrances, makeup and color cosmetics, and other categories. Gender segments include men, women, and unisex products. Distribution channels cover supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online sales, and other outlets.

Geographic coverage includes New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory. Company analysis includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Companies Covered



Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Beiersdorf Group

Kao Corporation

LVMH Mary Kay Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Australia Cosmetics Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products Type

6.2 By Gender

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By States

7. Products Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Skin and Sun Care Products

7.2 Hair Care Products

7.3 Deodorants and Fragrances

7.4 Makeup and Color Cosmetics

7.5 Others

8. Gender - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Men

8.2 Women

8.3 Unisex

9. Distribution Channel - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

9.2 Specialty Store

9.3 Pharmacies

9.4 Online Sales

9.5 Others

10. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 New South Wales

10.2 Victoria

10.3 Queensland

10.4 Western Australia

10.5 South Australia

10.6 Australian Capital Territory

10.7 Tasmania

10.8 Northern Territory

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Company Analysis Criteria

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Person

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Companies Profiled

14.2.1 Coty Inc.

14.2.2 Procter & Gamble

14.2.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

14.2.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company

14.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

14.2.6 Revlon, Inc.

14.2.7 Beiersdorf Group

14.2.8 Kao Corporation

14.2.9 LVMH

14.2.10 Mary Kay Inc.

Companies Featured



Coty Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Beiersdorf Group

Kao Corporation

LVMH Mary Kay Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900