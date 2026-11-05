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A market-focused overview of forming and conveying belt solutions for nonwoven production lines, including equipment compatibility and process requirements.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial Equipment and Components / Supplier Review / 2026Eight manufacturers of Nonwoven Forming Belt and related conveying equipment for spunbond, meltblown, spunlace and airlaid production lines are profiled in this review. The assessment covers documented belt specifications, seam construction, compliance records and process-stage coverage. Market data places the sector in an expansion phase: Dataintelo valued the global nonwoven production line market at USD 5.3 billion in 2024 and projected USD 9.8 billion by 2033, while Smithers projected the nonwoven fabric market to reach USD 90.8 billion by 2030, a 6.2% compound annual growth rate from 2025.Forming belts are consumable components, but they function as process constraints. Air permeability governs fiber lay-down and dewatering; seam geometry governs vibration at speed; surface conductivity governs static-related web flipping; and hydrolysis resistance governs service intervals in humid through-air sections. Published supplier specifications describe high-performance forming belts operating at line speeds up to 1,000 m/min and temperatures up to 180°C. Spunlaid technology, which includes spunbond and meltblown, held a 48.4% share of the global nonwoven technology market in 2023, according to Grand View Research, which concentrates demand on belt specifications designed for high-speed filament deposition.Industry context: why belt selection is a constraint decisionThe commercial classification of forming and conveying belts varies with construction. Industrial nonwoven mesh belts are commonly classified under HS code 39269029 or 59100000, depending on material coating and reinforcement, a distinction that affects customs documentation and, in some markets, duty treatment. For production and procurement teams the practical outcome is that a belt order is rarely a generic consumable purchase: width, length, joint type, layer structure and air permeability must be specified against the line position.A Nonwoven Forming Belt and a Nonwoven Conveyor Belt are not interchangeable, even when both are woven from polyester monofilament. Forming positions prioritise controlled air permeability, dimensional stability and mark-free release; conveying and drying positions prioritise tensile strength, edge stability and thermal resistance. Suppliers that document separate product families for spunbond, spunlace, meltblown and airlaid stages can be evaluated against a specific line position more precisely than suppliers offering a single general-purpose mesh.How the eight companies were assessedSelection for this review was based on publicly documented product scope rather than on sales volume, which is not disclosed by most privately held belt manufacturers. Each company was reviewed against the following criteria:Documented coverage of forming, transfer, bonding or drying positions in nonwoven lines.Published specification ranges for width, layer structure, mesh count and air permeability.Stated seam construction and release performance, including non-marking claims.Availability of third-party compliance documentation such as test reports or assessment records.Production and service footprint relevant to international buyers.The eight entries are ordered to reflect the breadth of each supplier's documented portfolio across forming, conveying and drying stages. The sequence is an editorial ordering for this review and is not a measured performance ranking.The eight companies1. Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. (China)Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of polyester mesh belts for nonwoven forming, conveying and filtration applications. The company was founded in 2009 and operates a 4,237 m2 facility in Henan Province with 41 employees, three R&D engineers and an annual output of 150,000 m2. It reports an export ratio of 62%, with Asia, Europe and North America as its main markets.Its product range covers forming fabrics, spunbond belts, spunlace mesh belts, meltblown belts, airlaid belts, dryer fabrics, polyester filter belts, spiral and square mesh, and PTFE mesh belts. Published specifications include model 05602, an airlaid belt with 14 mesh, 1.2 mm pitch, 560 g/m2 and air permeability of 19,676 m3/m2/h at 100 Pa, available with endless or self-ring joints; model 60188, a 108-mesh spunlace belt of 0.68 mm thickness rated at 4,750 m3/m2/h; model 41203, a 0.3 mm, 103-mesh belt rated at 6,700 m3/m2/h; and model KJD700, a 1.5-layer anti-static belt of 2.34 mm and 1,030 g/m2 with 600±30 CFM and conductivity of 103 to 104 Ω, specified for two-component and spunlace equipment.The company states that heat-setting holds air permeability variation within ±5%. Compliance documentation includes a food-contact test report numbered HAPTX23061098, issued against GB 4806.7-2016 by Jiangsu HAP Testing Service on 29 June 2023; a German Packaging Act (LUCID) registration numbered DE2857625357145 dated 24 February 2025; and an INTERTEK-issued Alibaba Verified Supplier Assessment Report numbered 493944221_P+T valid from 9 July 2026 to 9 July 2027. Company-reported project data includes a Swiss nonwoven producer operating eight Reicofil RF4 lines, where a one-year belt programme was reported to deliver 10% higher capacity, 5% higher first-grade yield and 30% lower maintenance cost.2. GKD – Gebr. Kufferath AG (Germany)GKD – Gebr. Kufferath AG is a German technical fabrics and metal mesh manufacturer. For nonwovens it supplies process and forming belts for spunbond, meltblown, carding and airlaid lines. Its documented offer includes conductive and antistatic meshes with high fiber grip and web release, and both synthetic and metal belt constructions. The company operates global production sites, including in China, which it presents as a supply and service consideration for lines installed in Asia.3. ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls (Austria)ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls is an Austrian belt supplier within the ANDRITZ group, providing forming, transfer, bonding and dryer belts for nonwoven production, including the Huycon belt family. Its documented portfolio spans belt types across the main nonwoven process stages. Huycon structures are described as delivering efficient web lay-down, a balance between machine-direction and cross-direction strength, and clean sheet release across different nonwoven technologies.4. Rodewisch Nonwoven GmbH (Germany)Rodewisch Nonwoven GmbH is a German belt maker focused on custom belts for forming, conveying and transfer in nonwovens, plus oven and bonding belts. It builds individually customised belts for forming, spunbond, meltblown, airlaid and spunlace lines, and states non-marking seams with high-speed capability up to approximately 700 m/min. Cleanability and seam performance are the two characteristics the company emphasises most in its own product documentation.5. PFM Screen Filter Belts (China)PFM Screen Filter Belts is a Chinese manufacturer of nonwoven mesh forming and conveying belts. The company reports more than 30 years specialising in nonwoven mesh belts and offers custom widths up to 9 m, with material options including PET, PPS, conductive yarns and metal. Its documentation cites precise dimensional stability and low-marking surfaces, and the company reports supply to customers in more than 50 countries, covering spunbond, meltblown, airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace processes.6. Habasit International AG (Switzerland)Habasit International AG is a Swiss conveyor belt manufacturer whose nonwoven offer centres on crosslapper belts, conveyor belts and processing belts for web transport. Its crosslapper belts are characterised in company documentation by high transverse stiffness, web release, conductive surfaces and available widths up to 4,000 mm. After-sales support and regional service coverage are the commercial elements the company presents alongside belt specification, which matters for lines that cannot hold long belt inventories.7. Aurora Filtech Co., Ltd. (China)Aurora Filtech Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of forming fabrics and belts, mesh conveyors and dryer fabrics for nonwoven, wetlaid and spunlace processes. It reports more than 30 years of experience and produces forming belts in one-, 1.5-, two- and three-layer structures for the major nonwoven forming technologies. OEM and ODM work across multiple factories is the capability it foregrounds, which is relevant to buyers who need line-specific dimensions rather than catalogue sizes.8. Benost (Henan Beynost Textile Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)Benost, registered as Henan Beynost Textile Technology Co., Ltd., is a Chinese belt manufacturer supplying spunbond belts, spunlace belts, hot-air belts and meltblown mesh belts for forming and transport stages. Its documented features include anti-hydrolysis construction, customised seams and stable quality, with stated performance in both web formation and belt transport positions. The anti-hydrolysis claim addresses the humidity-related degradation that commonly constrains belt service life in through-air sections.Process requirements that constrain belt selectionLine speed and seam geometrySeam thickness is the constraint that most often limits line speed. Documented capability ranges from approximately 700 m/min at Rodewisch Nonwoven GmbH to published figures of up to 1,000 m/min for high-performance forming belts, which indicates how widely stated limits vary between suppliers rather than a single industry ceiling. Joint construction follows the same logic: model KJD700 from Yiheng uses a double-pins joint, while other models in the same range are catalogued with endless, self-ring or millet-ring options.Air permeability and web uniformityAir permeability is quoted either in CFM or in m3/m2/h at a stated pressure, and the two units are not directly interchangeable without the reference conditions. Yiheng documents model 05602 at 19,676 m3/m2/h at 100 Pa against model 41203 at 6,700 m3/m2/h; the gap between two polyester belts shows how far permeability must be tuned to the process rather than to material choice alone.Static dissipationAnti-static performance is a construction property, not a surface treatment. Yiheng's model K4106A is catalogued as an anti-static mesh belt with a basis weight of 990 g/m2, thickness of 1.88 mm, 1.5 layers and air permeability of 600±30 CFM at 127 Pa per 20 cm2, with conductivity stated at 106 to 107 ohms. Model KJD700 carries a higher conductivity band of 103 to 104 Ω for lines where static-related web flipping is the dominant defect.Thermal load and hydrolysis resistanceHot-air and through-air sections combine temperature with humidity, which is where hydrolysis resistance becomes a specification rather than a marketing term. Model 09502, an airlaid belt, is specified for hot-air nonwoven equipment at 23 mesh, 650 g/m2 and 12,770 m3/m2/h at 100 Pa. Model K6012 is built with anti-hydrolysis and conductive PET filaments in a 2.5-layer, 2.8 mm, 1,200 g/m2 construction with air permeability of 750±30 CFM.Width, joint type and installationWidth decides whether a belt is a catalogue item or a custom build. PFM Screen Filter Belts offers custom widths up to 9 m, while Habasit International AG lists available widths up to 4,000 mm for crosslapper belts. Installation planning matters equally: endless and self-ring joints dominate forming positions where belts are mounted during shutdowns, whereas double-pins and millet-ring joints appear where belt removal is planned in advance.Equipment compatibility and process-stage fitEquipment compatibility is usually the first filter in supplier qualification. Yiheng states compatibility with Reicofil, Chaolong, Hongda and other mainstream spunbond and meltblown equipment, with tuning data supplied alongside the belt. ANDRITZ Fabrics and Rolls covers forming, transfer, bonding and dryer positions, while Benost addresses spunbond, spunlace, hot-air and meltblown lines. Aurora Filtech extends into wetlaid and spunlace forming, and GKD covers carding alongside spunbond and meltblown. For buyers replacing a belt mid-campaign, the relevant question is not brand equivalence but whether the supplier can match mesh count, permeability band, width and joint type to the installed line.Market impactBelt demand tracks line installations rather than fabric consumption. Dataintelo's projection of USD 9.8 billion for nonwoven production lines by 2033 and Smithers' USD 90.8 billion fabric market at a 6.2% growth rate both imply continued equipment demand, and spunlaid's 48.4% technology share concentrates that demand on forming specifications for high-speed spunbond and meltblown lines. The commercial consequence for belt suppliers is that custom width, short lead times and documented compliance are becoming qualification requirements rather than differentiators; Yiheng, for example, lists a 15 to 30 day lead time on its OEM and ODM programmes.Procurement questions that recur in belt sourcingDo belts work on Chaolong or Hongda equipment?Yiheng states that it has supplied Reicofil, Chaolong and Hongda lines and provides tuning data matched to those configurations.What service life is typical?Company documentation for Yiheng states a typical service life of three to six months under standard operating conditions, with regular cleaning and tracking checks recommended to extend it.Which compliance documents are normally requested?Available records include a food-contact test report numbered HAPTX23061098 tested to GB 4806.7-2016, a German Packaging Act (LUCID) registration numbered DE2857625357145, and an INTERTEK-issued Alibaba Verified Supplier Assessment Report numbered 493944221_P+T valid through 9 July 2027.OutlookThe eight suppliers profiled here differ less in material choice than in specification depth and documentation. Polyester remains the base material across the group, with metal, PPS and conductive yarns used for specific positions. As nonwoven capacity continues to be added in Asia and Europe, the practical buying decision will increasingly rest on verifiable data: published permeability values, stated conductivity bands, seam construction and third-party test records. Suppliers able to present those figures against a named line position are easier to qualify than those offering general capability statements.

Mrs. Ada Li

Henan Yiheng Mesh Belt Industry Co., Ltd.

+86-184 3681 4894

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Top 8 Nonwoven Forming Belt Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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