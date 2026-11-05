LANG REALTY AND LANG MANAGEMENT TEAMS STEP UP FOR MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER

Lang Realty and Lang Management team members celebrate at the finish line of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Palm Beach County.

Agents, staff, families and four-legged friends walked in Boca Raton and Stuart on Oct. 24 in support of the American Cancer Society

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty and Lang Management Company team members, families and friends laced up their sneakers on Saturday, Oct. 24, to walk in two American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Palm Beach at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton, and Making Strides of the Treasure Coast at Memorial Park in Stuart. Together, Lang raised $4,192.24 for breast cancer research and patient support.

Walking under the banner“Together We Walk for a Brighter Tomorrow,” the Palm Beach team represented Lang's south locations and was led by Heather Wilton on behalf of Lang Realty and Cindy Saunders on behalf of Lang Management. On the Treasure Coast, Eydie Lopez of Lang Realty's Port St. Lucie office led The Pink Path with Lang Realty team.

The Treasure Coast team raised $1,185.76 and the Palm Beach team raised $668.48. Another $2,338 came from Lang's annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign: Lang Realty agents donated $1,169 from their October closings, and the company matched their contributions dollar for dollar. In all, Lang raised $4,192.24 for the American Cancer Society.

At both walks, the morning began with sunrise yoga, live entertainment and an opening ceremony before walkers set off on the 5K route alongside survivors, caregivers and supporters from across the community. Both events were dog-friendly, so leashed pups were welcome to walk, too.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and walked with the Lang team at both walks. It meant so much to see so many of our agents, staff and their families there, and their energy and support made it a weekend to remember,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.“Breast cancer touches nearly every family, including our Lang family. Every step and every dollar helps the American Cancer Society support patients today and fund the research that will bring more tomorrows.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the American Cancer Society's nationwide walk series, bringing communities together to honor survivors, remember loved ones and raise funds for breast cancer research and patient support.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty is one of South Florida's leading independent real estate companies, with approximately 300 agents and offices throughout Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie. Through its affiliate, Lang Management Company, the firm also serves communities and condominium associations across the region. For more information, visit langrealty.

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Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

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LANG REALTY AND LANG MANAGEMENT TEAMS STEP UP FOR MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER News Provided By Polin PR November 05, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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