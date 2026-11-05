Crittora Releases Free 10-Step Guide To Help Mortgage Teams Prepare For Fannie Mae's January 18 Deadline

Crittora's Fannie Mae Governance January Readiness Guide

Crittora helps lenders and servicers prepare for Fannie Mae January Deadline

Crittora's free 10-step guide helps lenders, sellers, and servicers prepare for Fannie Mae's Jan. 18, 2027 AI governance, security, and resilience deadline.

- Erik Rowan, Founder | CEONEW SMYNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crittora has released a free, 15-page Fannie Mae Supplement Readiness Guide to help mortgage organizations turn the January 18 implementation deadline into practical next steps. The guide gives sellers, servicers, and service providers a structured starting point for reviewing AI use, assigning responsibility, identifying gaps, and organizing evidence of their readiness work.Fannie Mae's updated Information Security and Business Resiliency Supplement calls for full implementation by January 18, 2027. These updates address information security, AI governance, insurance, and business continuity and resiliency. Fannie Mae uses the term“Super Intelligence,” or SI, in place of artificial intelligence in the Supplement.Based on the Supplement and Bulletin 26-01, Crittora's guide organizes preparation into 10 practical steps. Each step pairs a readiness topic with a common gap, a 15-minute starter task, and examples of evidence to retain. A self-check helps teams identify where to begin and which issues need further attention.The guide helps teams explore questions such as:Where is AI being used, including features embedded in third-party products?Who owns governance, risk review, change control, and testing?How are access and permissions managed for AI agents and other non-human accounts?What records support oversight of system activity and vendor responsibilities?How are incident notification and business continuity expectations addressed?“A deadline becomes actionable when teams know what to inventory, who needs to own the work, and what evidence to keep,” said Erik Rowan, Founder and CEO of Crittora.“We created this guide to give mortgage organizations a practical place to start and a clearer way to identify the gaps that need attention before January 18.”The guide is designed to support conversations across business leadership, information security, compliance, technology, and vendor management. Teams can use its starter tasks to begin gathering information and its self-check to prioritize follow-up work with their advisors.The free guide is available at crittora/mortgage-ai-governance/fannie-mae-readiness-guide/.The guide is educational material, not legal advice, a compliance opinion, or an endorsement by Fannie Mae. Organizations should confirm their applicable obligations with counsel and advisors.About CrittoraCrittora develops authority and evidence infrastructure for AI agents and automated systems. Its technology helps organizations define and enforce what a system is authorized to do before a sensitive action occurs and retain reviewable evidence of the decision. Learn more at crittora.

Peggy Bodinaku

Crittora

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Crittora Releases Free 10-Step Guide to Help Mortgage Teams Prepare for Fannie Mae's January 18 Deadline News Provided By Crittora November 05, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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