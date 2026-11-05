Bihar: JD-U Reviews MLC Poll Performance Umesh Kushwaha Rules Out NDA Discord

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday held a review meeting at its party headquarters in Patna to analyse its performance in the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Council elections, in which it suffered defeats in three of the four seats it contested.

The meeting comes amid signs of discontent within the NDA following the election results and the decision of two independent MLCs, Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, to join the BJP.

However, JD(U) State President Umesh Kushwaha dismissed suggestions of any strain in the alliance, describing the party's relationship with the BJP as being as strong as 'Fevicol'.

He said the two parties had maintained this bond for nearly two decades.

Speaking about the review meeting, JD(U) MLA Manjit Singh said such exercises were a regular feature of the party's organisational functioning.

"After every programme, the party conducts a review. Whether the outcome is positive or negative, we sit together and analyse our performance," he said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Jha, the party's candidate from the Tirhut Graduates' constituency, said he had learned important lessons from the circumstances surrounding his defeat.

"I have learned a great deal from the conspiracy that was hatched against me. I have conveyed everything I needed to say to the JD(U) leadership," he said.

He added that elections were an integral part of democracy and that various developments could take place during the electoral process. "Only the strong enter the electoral fray," he remarked.

Before the meeting, JD(U) MLA Vinay Chaudhary said the party needed to identify and rectify the shortcomings that led to its defeat.

"We lost the election, which is why this review meeting is being held. Wherever mistakes were made, they need to be corrected. I have also brought a written note detailing the specific areas where errors occurred," he said.

The Bihar Legislative Council elections were held for eight seats, comprising four Teachers' and four Graduates' constituencies.

The JD(U) contested four seats but managed to win only the Patna Graduates' constituency, where Neeraj Kumar emerged victorious.

The BJP also contested four seats but won only two, while the RJD secured two victories and the Jan Suraaj Party won one seat. Independent candidates Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj also emerged victorious.

The decision of the two independent MLCs to join the BJP has added another dimension to the post-election political developments within the NDA, particularly as the JD(U) reviews the reasons behind its electoral setbacks.