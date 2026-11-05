Maha Govt Grants One-Year Age Limit Relaxation For State Recruitment Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) In a major relief to thousands of competitive exam aspirants, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a one-time, one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing for state recruitment examinations.

The concession will remain effective until December 31, 2027. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a Government Resolution (GR) outlining the terms of the age relaxation, which applies across multiple recruitment categories.

The relaxation applies to Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) advertisements published between January 1, 2026, and November 5, 2026, provided the selection process has not yet commenced.

All fresh recruitment notices issued by the MPSC from November 5, 2026, through December 31, 2027, will incorporate the extended age limit. The one-year extension has also been extended to examinations conducted by state recruitment agencies other than the MPSC.

The concession covers posts where the prescribed maximum age limit under specific service recruitment rules differs from the standard limits set by the GR dated April 25, 2016.

The GR has directed the MPSC to make necessary provisions allowing candidates who become newly eligible under this relaxation-but were previously unable to apply-a one-time opportunity to submit their applications.

The government clarified that the relaxation will not extend to advertisements published on or after January 1, 2028, at which point standard upper age limits under prevailing recruitment rules will resume. The policy decision follows persistent protests by competitive exam candidates across the state, particularly in Pune's education hubs.

Aspirants had been demanding age relaxations due to recurring delays in publishing official recruitment advertisements, which caused many candidates to cross the maximum age threshold before getting an opportunity to appear.

In January 2026, thousands of candidates staged demonstrations in Pune prior to the Group-B non-gazetted preliminary exam, specifically demanding age relaxation for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment and advocating for a revised age calculation cut-off date.

This move marks the second such intervention in recent years, following a similar one-time relaxation granted in December 2024 after selection delays tied to updates in state reservation policies.

According to GAD officials, the latest concession aligns with recommendations from a high-level committee appointed to review Maharashtra's recruitment examination ecosystem and recommend structural reforms.

Meanwhile, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar hailed the government decision and thanked the Chief Minister for keeping his word, saying that the expectation is that other demands will also be fulfilled as per the given assurance.

In his post on X, Pawar said, "The major demand in the #MPSC_Student Satyagraha movement, raised in Pune with students from across the state, was to include nearly 18,000 posts in the Group K exam scheduled for January 3, 2027. The government had also given its word on increasing the number of posts, and in that regard, a meeting with the Chief Secretary was held last week, requesting that demand letters be immediately sought from various departments."

"Accordingly, now a high-level committee has recommended increasing the number of posts in the Group K exam by nearly 11,000, making a total of 16,000 posts to be filled. As a result, the MPSC Commission will soon issue a corrigendum in this regard. This will benefit students across the state. It has once again been underscored that if one stands firm for just demands, victory is certain. May it be the victory of Student Unity!" he added.