ALMAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND SUMOSAN RESTAURANT GROUP MARK STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH OFFICIAL SIGNING CEREMONY AT THE UNEXPECTED AL MARJAN ISLAND HOTEL & RESIDENCES

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The milestone brings Sumosan's internationally acclaimed Japanese dining concept to Ras Al Khaimah's entertainment-led hospitality destination. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – November 2026: ALMAL Real Estate Development and Sumosan Restaurant Group celebrated their partnership with an official signing ceremony at The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, marking a significant milestone in the development's premium dining and hospitality offering.

Held on 3 November 2026 at the project site on Al Marjan Island, the ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both organisations. The official signing was led by Dmitriy Starovoitov, Founder of ALMAL Real Estate Development, and Janina Wolkow, Founder of Sumosan Restaurant Group, in the presence of Sylvain Eid, Partner at ALMAL; Vladimir Vysotski, CEO of ALMAL Real Estate Development; Hugo Goncalves, COO of Sumosan Restaurant Group; and Manuel Garcia, General Manager of The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences.

Following the ceremonial signing, the delegation toured the development, including the restaurant areas and mock-up room, reviewing construction progress and the future hospitality experience.

Internationally recognised for its contemporary Japanese cuisine, Sumosan brings more than two decades of culinary expertise and a presence across leading destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Its signature approach combines traditional Japanese techniques with contemporary creativity and refined hospitality.

Dmitriy Starovoitov, Founder of ALMAL Real Estate Development, commented:

“Our vision for The Unexpected Al Marjan Island extends beyond traditional luxury hospitality. Bringing Sumosan to Al Marjan Island is another important step in creating a destination that combines world-class dining, entertainment and exceptional guest experiences.”

Janina Wolkow, Founder of Sumosan Restaurant Group, added:

“We are delighted to bring Sumosan to The Unexpected Al Marjan Island. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to introduce our distinctive Japanese dining experience to a new audience in one of the UAE's emerging hospitality destinations.”

Sylvain Eid, Partner at ALMAL, commented:

“Sumosan is a natural fit for The Unexpected's entertainment-led concept and aligns with the ambition to create a destination where exceptional dining, lifestyle and entertainment come together, offering guests experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality.”

Developed by ALMAL Real Estate Development and operated by Palladium Hotel Group under The Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand, the five-star property comprises 319 hotel rooms and 103 residential apartments. The Ibiza-inspired destination will feature a combination of hospitality, dining, entertainment, beach club and rooftop experiences.

The ceremony follows the recent completion of the development's superstructure, with façade, MEP installations and interior fit-out works now progressing across the property.

About ALMAL Real Estate Development:

ALMAL Real Estate Development is a Dubai-based real estate developer specialising in premium residential, branded hospitality and lifestyle destinations. With an international portfolio spanning the UAE and overseas markets, the company focuses on distinctive developments combining architectural quality, strategic locations and long-term investment value.

About Sumosan Restaurant Group:

Sumosan Restaurant Group is an internationally recognised hospitality group renowned for its contemporary Japanese cuisine and sophisticated dining experiences. Established in 2002, the Sumosan brand has expanded across prominent destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Combining Japanese culinary traditions with modern creativity, Sumosan has established a reputation for exceptional cuisine, distinctive atmosphere and refined service.