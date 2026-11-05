Zain Leads Global Telecommunications Sector On Forbes' World's Best Employers 2026 List

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Zain ranked first globally in the telecommunications sector on Forbes' World's Best Employers 2026 list. Zain climbed 74 places from 146th in 2025 to 72nd globally in 2026, earning a place among the world's top 100 employers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This achievement reflects Zain's commitment to fostering a workplace that encourages innovation and excellence, attracts and develops talent, and promotes a corporate culture built on empowerment, inclusion, diversity, and equal opportunity. In Saudi Arabia, these priorities are reflected in the company's ongoing efforts to develop local talent and build future-ready capabilities, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

Zain continues to invest in its people through initiatives and programs that support professional development, women's empowerment, and workplace inclusion. The company also remains focused on creating a work environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and employee well-being, equipping Saudi talent with the skills and capabilities to help lead the Kingdom's digital transformation.

Forbes' ranking was based on a global survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, involving more than 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries. Respondents evaluated their employers based on criteria including benefits, talent development, work environment, and training opportunities, as well as their willingness to recommend their employers to others.