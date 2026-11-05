Mahdi Amjad Honoured With Dubai-It Award In Real Estate For Turning Extraordinary Vision Into Reality

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – OMNIYAT celebrates its Founder and Executive Chairman, Mahdi Amjad, on receiving the Dubai-it Award in the real estate segment, recognising his vision and contribution to Dubai's development. The honour marks a meaningful milestone in a journey inspired by the UAE's leadership and a belief in turning extraordinary ambition into lasting achievement. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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On receiving the recognition, Mahdi Amjad shared:“To be recognised by the city that gave my ambitions a home is an honour I hold close to my heart. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shown us what becomes possible when vision is matched by conviction. His example continues to inspire my own journey.

“I do not believe this journey could have unfolded anywhere else. The UAE and its leaders have given us something profound: the confidence to believe that what we aspire to create has a place in the future.

“Imagining the impossible is where we begin. A clear vision gives that ambition direction; our responsibility is to bring it to life. I receive this honour with deep gratitude, and with so much still to give. This is only the beginning of what we hope to contribute to Dubai and the UAE.”

Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai-it Award honours exceptional achievements that embody Dubai's philosophy of turning ambition into tangible results with excellence and speed.