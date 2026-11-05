7 Reasons To Head To Hatta For Dubai Stand-Up Paddle This Weekend

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Stand-Up Paddle 2026, presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), returns to Hatta Dam on 7 and 8 November for a weekend of paddleboarding, kayaking, yoga and family activities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Set against the stunning Al Hajar Mountains, the free event offers something for all ages and abilities as part of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – From paddleboarding and kayaking to waterside yoga and family-friendly activities, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle returns to Hatta Dam on Saturday, 7 November and Sunday, 8 November 2026, bringing two days of free outdoor experiences against the spectacular backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains.

Presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event is part of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), inviting families, friends and fitness enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy an active weekend in one of Dubai's most scenic locations. Last year, over 5000 participants took part, this year's event offers another opportunity for participants to discover new ways to get active as part of their 30×30 commitment. Here are seven reasons why Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is a must-visit event this weekend:

1. Paddleboarding for Everyone

Whether you're stepping onto a paddleboard for the first time or already feel confident on the water, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle has something for everyone.

Free 45-minute guided sessions will take place across both days, welcoming adults, families and children aged 6 and above, with sessions running from 9:15am to 5:00pm.

All equipment, including paddleboards, paddles and life jackets, will be provided, along with a safety briefing before each session.

For those looking for an extra challenge, the Stand-Up Fun Challenge offers adults the chance to test their balance, technique and stamina on a 500-metre buoy-marked course.

2. Morning and Sunset Yoga with a View

New for 2026, participants (must be aged 10 or above) can enjoy morning yoga sessions on the water, alongside the popular sunset sessions surrounded by Hatta's stunning mountain scenery.

Taking place at 8:45am, 4:15pm and 5:00pm, these sessions offer a chance to slow down, stretch and recharge in a unique outdoor setting. Participation is open to visitors aged 10 and above.

3. Explore Hatta Dam by Kayak

Looking for another way to experience the water? Registered Dubai Stand-Up Paddle participants can also enjoy complimentary one-hour kayaking sessions, with single and double kayaks available between 9:15am and 3:00pm.

Sessions can be booked directly at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Single kayaks are available for participants aged 17 and above, while younger visitors can join an adult in a double kayak.

4. A Fun Day Out for the Whole Family

There's plenty to enjoy beyond the water. Families can explore free children's activities, including a bouncy castle and face painting at the Dubai Municipality Souk, located at the bottom of the dam.

Food trucks and kiosks near the Hatta Kayak entrance will also offer refreshments, making it easy to spend the day enjoying the surroundings.

Inclusive Experiences for People of Determination

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle welcomes People of Determination, with adaptive water experiences supported by specially trained teams. Participants can enjoy multi-person kayaking experiences with dedicated assistance and accessible water entry points.

6. Free Shuttle Services from Dubai

Getting to Hatta is easier with complimentary return shuttle services from Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), available throughout the weekend who selected the shuttle option during registration are encouraged to check their booking confirmation for transport details and look out for further updates via email.

Shuttle services will also operate between the official parking areas, mosque and event site, helping visitors move around comfortably.

7. Everything You Need for an Active Weekend

The event will run from 8:00am to 5:30pm on both days, with changing rooms, lockers, restrooms, prayer facilities and free water stations available on-site.

Participants are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before their booked session to complete registration and attend the safety briefing. Visitors should bring a towel, a change of clothes, waterproof sunscreen, a cap and a bag for personal belongings. Life jackets are mandatory for water activities and will be provided on-site.

Make the Most of Your 30×30 Weekend

With free activities for all ages, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle brings together outdoor adventure, fitness and community in one of Dubai's most distinctive natural settings, offering families and friends an opportunity to stay active while working towards their 30×30 goals.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) with Association Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Dubai Event's Security Committee, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

Whether trying paddleboarding for the first time or returning for another year, participants are invited to explore what's possible with 30 minutes of daily movement as DFC celebrates its 10th edition under the theme“What's your 30×30?”.

Participants should refer to their booked sessions for timings and details. For further information please visit Dubai SUP and follow Dubai Fitness Challenge on Instagram.