Abu Dhabi Residential Unit Sales Rise 30.06% To AED 12.97 Billion In October 2026
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Residential unit sales reached AED 12.97 billion across 2,809 transactions, increasing 30.06% from September 2026 and 35.33% from October 2025.
Developer off-plan sales generated AED 9.99 billion, accounting for 77.0% of total residential unit sales value.
Villas and townhouses represented nearly 80% of developer off-plan sales value, while luxury transactions above AED 25 million totalled AED 1.75 billion.
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