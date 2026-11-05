Abu Dhabi Residential Unit Sales Rise 30.06% To AED 12.97 Billion In October 2026

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Residential unit sales reached AED 12.97 billion across 2,809 transactions, increasing 30.06% from September 2026 and 35.33% from October 2025. Developer off-plan sales generated AED 9.99 billion, accounting for 77.0% of total residential unit sales value. Villas and townhouses represented nearly 80% of developer off-plan sales value, while luxury transactions above AED 25 million totalled AED 1.75 billion.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – 5 November 2026 – Abu Dhabi recorded AED 12.97 billion in residential unit sales across 2,809 transactions in October 2026, marking a 30.06% increase in sales value from September 2026 and 35.33% from October 2025, according to Springfield Properties' latest market report, based on ADREC market data.

Across all property types, including plots and commercial property, total sales reached AED 14.31 billion across 3,040 transactions, up 14.77% from September 2026 and 0.55% from October 2025.

Developer off-plan sales reached AED 9.99 billion across 1,980 transactions, accounting for 77.0% of total residential unit sales value. Including ready properties sold by developers, total developer sales reached AED 10.28 billion across 2,087 transactions.

Higher-value homes also played a larger part in the month's sales, with properties priced above AED 5 million representing a growing share of transactions.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said:“Abu Dhabi's residential market is evolving alongside the emirate's growing international appeal. Its distinctive combination of waterfront destinations, cultural experiences and family-oriented communities is attracting buyers who value both quality of life and long-term investment. October's results reflect the important role of these developments in shaping the emirate's residential offering.”

Villas and townhouses accounted for nearly 80% of developer off-plan sales value in October 2026, with 1,142 transactions recorded during the month.

Properties priced above AED 5 million represented 29.44% of developer off-plan transactions, compared with 19.36% in October 2025. The average off-plan sale reached AED 5.04 million, up 44.53% from October 2025, reflecting the greater share of higher-priced homes in the month's sales.

Off-plan apartment prices averaged AED 2,337 per square foot, rising 10.44% from October 2025 despite a 4.30% decline from September 2026.

Resale market sales reached AED 2.69 billion across 722 transactions, compared with AED 1.63 billion in September 2026 and AED 1.55 billion in October 2025. Off-plan resales accounted for AED 1.64 billion across 341 transactions, while ready resales generated AED 1.05 billion across 381 transactions.

While developer sales continued to account for the majority of residential unit sales value, the resale market recorded a faster rate of monthly growth.

Hudayriyat Island led Abu Dhabi's developer off-plan market with 603 transactions worth AED 4.46 billion, ranking first by both sales value and transaction volume.

Al Reem Island followed by transaction volume with 260 sales, closely followed by Yas Island with 259. By sales value, Al Rahah (Yas Canal) ranked second at AED 1.17 billion, followed by Ramhan Island at AED 897 million. Hudayriyat Golf Estates was October's leading project, recording AED 3.64 billion across 542 transactions.

Modon led developers with AED 4.53 billion across 629 off-plan transactions, followed by Aldar at AED 1.50 billion and Ohana Development at AED 1.15 billion. Together, the three developers accounted for more than 70% of Abu Dhabi's off-plan residential unit sales value in October 2026.

Abu Dhabi recorded AED 1.75 billion in residential unit transactions above AED 25 million during October 2026, with villas and townhouses accounting for 43 of the 44 sales.

Of these transactions, 40 involved off-plan properties sold by developers. Hudayriyat Island led with 25 sales, followed by Ramhan Island with seven and Al Jubail Island with four. The highest-value transaction reached AED 100 million at Bada Al Jubail – Phase 2 on Al Jubail Island, while nine properties sold for more than AED 50 million.

Abu Dhabi enters the final months of 2026 with an active pipeline of residential developments and a growing share of higher-value transactions.

New supply entering the market will broaden the range of homes available across the emirate, placing greater importance on location, pricing, development quality and delivery.

Syed added:“Abu Dhabi's continued investment in infrastructure, connectivity and thoughtfully planned communities is strengthening its position as a destination to live, work and invest. As the residential market expands, buyers are looking beyond individual properties towards the quality of the communities and lifestyles they offer. The opportunity lies in creating places that meet these expectations while supporting the emirate's long-term growth.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Abu Dhabi's residential market is expected to benefit from its expanding range of communities and lifestyle destinations. As new developments enter the market, the balance between supply and demand, together with pricing, quality and delivery, will remain central to its performance.

About Springfield Properties:

Established in 2008, Springfield Properties has become one of the UAE's most trusted and influential real estate brokerages. Guided by the vision of its CEO, Farooq Syed, the company combines innovation, transparency and data-driven insight to redefine client experience in one of the world's most dynamic property markets.

Today, Springfield Properties is home to more than 200 realtors and marketing professionals, serving over 1,000 clients annually across luxury, residential and commercial sectors. The firm's mission is rooted in helping investors, individuals and families make informed property decisions through tailored, ethical and research-led real estate solutions.

In 2025, Springfield Properties delivered record-breaking performance, with property transactions approaching AED 3 billion, alongside multiple industry honours and Top Sales Agent awards.

The firm's expertise spans off-plan and secondary-market properties. Its specialised advisors provide clients with insights into project potential, payment plans and investment returns, supporting informed decisions across the UAE property market.

Technology remains central to Springfield's growth. Through its digital-first approach and Farooq Syed's educational content, the company continues to make market insights, investment analysis and property opportunities accessible to buyers worldwide.