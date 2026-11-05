Abu Dhabi Chamber Recognises 14 Companies With Sustainability Label At ADIPEC 2026

Total number of recognised companies reaches 68 as more Abu Dhabi businesses strengthen sustainability practices and long-term competitiveness

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) recognised 14 companies under its Sustainability Label programme during its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), bringing the total number of companies awarded the Label to 68. The milestone reflects growing engagement across Abu Dhabi's business community in adopting more sustainable corporate practices and strengthening its readiness to respond to evolving market requirements and future growth opportunities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The recognition builds on Abu Dhabi Chamber's efforts to enhance private sector competitiveness by enabling companies to assess their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, identify opportunities for improvement and develop the organisational capabilities needed to strengthen operational resilience and their standing among investors and business partners.

H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“Sustainability has become an increasingly important factor in business competitiveness, operational efficiency and access to markets and investment partnerships. With this in mind, Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to promote sustainable business practices and support companies in improving their performance and strengthening their readiness for the future. Today's recognition acknowledges the tangible progress these companies have made in integrating sustainability into their operations and their commitment to advancing their corporate practices.”

He added:“Our focus is on helping businesses translate their sustainability commitments into practical action and measurable results. We do this by providing tools that enable companies to assess their performance, identify areas for improvement and keep pace with changing market requirements. We aim to extend the reach of the Sustainability Label programme and encourage more private sector companies to adopt practices that strengthen their competitiveness and open up new opportunities for growth and partnerships.”

The Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label programme provides a practical framework combining performance assessment, capacity building and continuous improvement. It helps companies strengthen their practices in environmental management, social responsibility and corporate governance, while improving transparency and credibility and preparing for the sustainability requirements increasingly shaping investment decisions, supply chains and market access.

The 14 companies were recognised across four categories. The Gold category included Akwad Tech Network Websites Designing LLC and NMDC Energy, while Gulf Extrusion Automotive and Industries received the Silver category distinction. The Bronze category recognised Bynouna Gene Solutions, Day 21 Honey and Black Hole General Trading Sole Proprietorship LLC OPC.

The Appreciation category included ESAC Group, AJMS LG Consulting LLC, Maintex Interiors and General Maintenance, Dan Contracting and General Maintenance LLC, Taqeef Middle East Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Trading LLC SPC, Synergy Healthcare Facilities Management LLC, Transportr and Winner Consulting Engineers.

The diversity of the recognised companies, spanning energy services, manufacturing, construction, technology, food production, healthcare, professional services and logistics, demonstrates the programme's growing relevance across different sectors of the economy. It also highlights the value of providing businesses with practical tools to improve their performance in ways that reflect their respective operations and priorities.

The recognition forms part of Abu Dhabi Chamber's participation in ADIPEC 2026, an international platform bringing together energy industry leaders, investors and decision-makers to exchange expertise, build partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration. Through its participation, the Chamber continues to connect private sector companies with business opportunities and partnerships that support their growth and contribute to Abu Dhabi's sustainable economic development.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber Sustainability Label programme previously received the Best Sustainability Initiative award at the 10th Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, part of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. The award recognised the programme's contribution to advancing sustainable business practices and strengthening organisational performance across the private sector.