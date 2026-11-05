Abu Dhabi University, Imbono And University Of Cape Town Sign Three-Year Partnership To Advance Future Ready Infrastructure In Sub-Saharan Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-led collaboration combines academic research with real-world experience to develop a practical tool to improve infrastructure resilience across emerging markets Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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November 2026, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and UAE-headquartered Imbono, an operational platform focused on infrastructure and critical logistics across emerging markets, have signed a three-year academic partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT) to develop a framework for assessing and improving the resilience of infrastructure across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership brings UAE academic and operational expertise to one of the most pressing development challenges facing Africa. Established in 2003, ADU serves more than 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities across campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, and delivers internationally accredited programmes and research that translate the UAE Government's National Agenda. Imbono, part of Gemcorp, is headquartered in the UAE and supported by regional hubs across Africa and the Middle East.

Infrastructure development is essential to long-term economic growth in Africa, with an estimated US$181bn to US$221bn required annually just to meet current demand. Existing infrastructure requires operational expenditure and local capacity to ensure it remains fully operational, as reports state that only about 27% of African roads are paved and more than 600 million people lack access to electricity.

The partnership aims to tackle the US$10.2bn to US$11.4bn needed annually to recover infrastructure losses in Africa, working over three years to advance understanding of infrastructure resilience and support more informed, long-term investment decisions across Sub-Saharan Africa.

By bringing together ADU and UCT's academic expertise with Imbono's experience in delivering and operating infrastructure across emerging markets, the work aims to turn infrastructure resilience into something that can be measured, tested and improved.

Imbono CEO Marcus Weyll said,“This research partnership will be at the cutting edge of infrastructure monitoring and design and will advance the conversation to ensure projects are future ready. Durability is fundamental to long-term performance, particularly in markets where operating conditions can vary significantly. It brings together UCT's academic expertise and Imbono's experience on the ground to develop a practical, evidence-based approach to measuring and improving resilience.”

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said:“Some of the most meaningful advances in research come from bringing together different perspectives and areas of expertise. At ADU, we are committed to building international partnerships that open new opportunities for knowledge exchange and enable our researchers to contribute to addressing challenges beyond our borders. This collaboration is another step towards extending the reach and impact of our research.”

By combining academic research from the UAE and South Africa with real-world infrastructure experience, the partnership aims to contribute to a more data-driven approach to decision-making and long-term value creation across the region.

About Imbono:

Launched in February 2026, Imbono is an emerging markets operational platform delivering essential projects, goods and services. Imbono combines local expertise with a commitment to project completion and durable, long-term impact. Part of Gemcorp and headquartered in the UAE, supported by regional hubs across Africa and the Middle East, Imbono builds, operates, and maintains national strategic projects while also sourcing essential goods and services for communities in emerging markets. Its ambition is to transform the lives of more than 100 million people by 2040.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

Professor Rahaf Ajaj...

About the University of Cape Town

The vision and strategy of the Sustainability ⊕riented Cyber research Unit for the Built Environment (S⊕CUBE) is to undertake research that aids in the transformation of the built environment by integrating sustainable development with cutting-edge cyber technologies, empowers future professionals and fosters global collaboration for smart, resilient infrastructure through interdisciplinary research, education and industry partnerships.

The Urban Real Estate Research Unit (URERU) is a unique interdisciplinary research platform for academia and industry that promotes the identification of issues and seeks solutions to urban real estate investment, finance, economics, management, and sustainability problems in Africa.