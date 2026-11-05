Lara Dutta Reflects On Her Portrayal Of Mata Kaikeyi In Ramayana

Lara Dutta's Reflections on Mata Kaikeyi

Actor Lara Dutta is reflecting on her portrayal as Mata Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. In a heartfelt note, Lara described the film as an "extraordinary privilege" for her. "What began many years ago as a fervent wish... to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself... something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity," he wrote.

Bringing Humanity to a Complex Character

Speaking about the character of Mata Kaikeyi that she portrayed in the epic, she added, "What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity... her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse. A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take."

Hopes for the Character's Portrayal

Stating that she feels humbled and deeply grateful, Lara Dutta wrote, "Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition."

Looking Ahead to the Epic Release

Giving a shoutout to the team of 'Ramayana' and the makers, he concluded, "Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt and carried within us. This is one such story." In her post, Lara Dutta also shared a carousel of pictures, giving fans closer glimpses of her character as Mata Kaikeyi. Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated 'Ramayana: Part 1', starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, has opened in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. It also features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, while Yash portrays Ravan. (ANI)

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