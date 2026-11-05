Sikyong Penpa Tsering Advances Tibetan Diplomatic Ties In The Hague

Tibetan leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering has stepped up diplomatic efforts to garner international support for the Tibetan cause during his visit to the Netherlands, holding discussions with Dutch government officials and engaging with members of the Dutch media on Tibet's political situation, religious freedom and the rights of the Tibetan people.

According to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering continued his engagements in The Hague, the political capital of the Netherlands, on the second day of his visit, focusing on strengthening diplomatic support for Tibet and raising international awareness of developments in the region.

Diplomatic Engagements in The Hague

Accompanied by Representative Rigzin Genkhang, Sikyong held discussions with senior Dutch government officials on strengthening the Netherlands' support for Tibet. The meetings were also attended by Tenzin Lekshay, Director of the Tibet Policy Institute, and Tenzin Phuntsok, EU Advocacy Officer at the Office of Tibet, Brussels.

Focusing on Religious Freedom and Reincarnation

During the discussions, Penpa Tsering expressed appreciation for the Dutch government's position on the deteriorating state of religious freedom in Tibet, particularly its support for the right of the Tibetan people to determine the reincarnation of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The CTA report stated that the Netherlands had joined six other European nations in expressing support for the Tibetan people's right to determine the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, an issue that remains central to the Tibetan leadership's international advocacy efforts.

Roundtable Discussions with Dutch Media

Later, Penpa Tsering participated in a roundtable discussion with members of the Dutch media, including Garrie van Pinxteren, author and former China correspondent; Alerk Ablikim of De Groene Amsterdammer; Matthijs van Schie of EW Magazine; and Adjiedj Bakas, a speaker, author and influencer.

According to the CTA, the discussions covered several issues concerning Tibet, including the Sino-Tibet conflict, the prevailing political situation in Tibet and wider developments affecting the Tibetan people.

The engagements took place amid what the CTA described as a complex diplomatic environment and heightened sensitivities surrounding the visit. The administration said the meetings marked an important step towards strengthening diplomatic relations with the Dutch government, deepening bilateral dialogue and advancing the Tibetan cause at international forums.

The CTA further noted that the interactions with Dutch officials and media in The Hague, known as the International City of Peace and Justice, provided an important platform to highlight the situation in Tibet and reinforce calls for continued international support for the Tibetan people.

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