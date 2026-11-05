Klopp Recalls Fullkrug, Hands Mohya First Germany Call-Up

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Nov 5 (IANS) Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp recalled striker Niclas Fullkrug and handed teenager Wael Mohya his first senior call-up on Thursday, naming a 24-man squad for the decisive UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands.

The 59-year-old reduced his selection considerably after calling up 44 players for September and October's four-match international window, with Germany seeking to improve their position in Group A2.

Fullkrug, 33, returns to the national team for the first time since September 2025 after scoring nine goals in eight Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen this season. The 24-cap international currently leads the league's scoring charts.

Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Mohya, who turns 18 in December, earns his maiden senior invitation after making 23 Bundesliga appearances and scoring four goals, reports Xinhua.

Klopp welcomed the competition for places following his expanded selection earlier in the campaign. "I'm really looking forward to the next two games. We have a colourful mix of very young and quite experienced players in the squad," said Klopp. "The more quality you have, the more difficult, in a positive sense, the decisions you have to make become," he added.

Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch and Leipzig midfielder Brajan Gruda remain in contention for their senior debuts after receiving previous invitations without making an appearance.

Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, Said El Mala, Philipp Treu, Derry Scherhant and Younes Ebnoutalib retain their places after making their international debuts under Klopp.

However, injured Bayern Munich pair Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala are unavailable, while Leipzig defender David Raum, Nick Woltemade and Karim Adeyemi have been omitted.

Germany sit third in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League with five points from four matches, three behind leaders Netherlands and second-placed Greece, who both have eight. Serbia remain bottom without a point.

With only the top two advancing to the quarterfinals, Klopp's side face a difficult task after recording just one victory in their opening four fixtures.

Germany drew 1-1 with the Netherlands, suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Greece and beat Serbia 2-0 before being held to a goalless draw in Thessaloniki.

The squad assembles in Herzogenaurach on Monday before facing Serbia in Belgrade on November 13 and the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympic Stadium three days later.

Even two victories would not guarantee Germany a quarterfinal place, with the outcome also depending on results elsewhere in the group.

Germany squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nubel (Besiktas), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax Amsterdam), Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich).

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United), Philipp Treu (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Tom Bischof (Bayern Munich), Said El Mala (Cologne), Brajan Gruda (RB Leipzig), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Wael Mohya (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Derry Scherhant (Freiburg), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt), Niclas FFüllkrug(Werder Bremen), Kai Havertz (Arsenal).