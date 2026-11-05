Seychelles: Ministry Of Education Today Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan And Revised Open And Distance Learning Policy For A Stronger Education System

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development today launched its Five-Year Strategic Plan 2026–2030 and the revised National Policy for Open and Distance Learning (2026) at the Savoy Hotel.

The two instruments provide a clear roadmap for strengthening education and human resource development in Seychelles. The Five-Year Strategic Plan outlines the Ministry's priorities for the coming years, while the revised National Policy for Open and Distance Learning seeks to expand access to more flexible and inclusive learning opportunities.

At the heart of these initiatives is the Government's commitment to investing in its people, strengthening capacity building and ensuring that education and skills development are better aligned with the evolving needs of the labour market. The aim is to equip more Seychellois with the knowledge, skills and qualifications needed to access meaningful employment, advance professionally and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The launch was attended by the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie; the Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Mr David Pierre; the Minister for Social Affairs, Family and Equality, Mrs Pamela Charlotte; the Minister for Health, Dr Marvin Fanny; the Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands, Ms Eveline Rose; and the Minister for Youth and Sports, Ms Kalsey Belle, alongside the three Principal Secretaries of the Ministry of Education.

In his remarks, Minister David Pierre highlighted how artificial intelligence, technological advancements, evolving labour market demands and climate change are reshaping the way people live, work and learn. He explained that these developments informed the Ministry's strategic direction, guided by the motto“Empowering Excellence in Education Through Digital Technology and Integrity.”

The Ministry's vision, he added, is to“empower every learner to thrive, innovate and lead a sustainable, culturally grounded, globally connected and future-ready Seychelles.”

Addressing the revised National Policy for Open and Distance Learning, the Minister emphasised that digital transformation must go beyond administrative systems and also transform teaching and learning.

He highlighted the potential of smart classrooms, explaining how a specialist teacher based on Praslin could deliver a lesson simultaneously to students on Mahé and La Digue through interactive digital technology. This would allow learners across the islands to access the same expertise, participate in lessons and benefit from learning opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable in their schools.

“The sea that separates our islands should never become a barrier to the knowledge that connects our people,” he said, stressing that technology can help extend the expertise of specialist teachers to more learners, particularly in schools where such resources are limited.

Before the formal handover of the two instruments, the Director General for Planning, Research and Data Management, Mrs Rosy Anna Jules, gave a presentation on the Five-Year Strategic Plan, outlining its expected benefits for learners, educational institutions and the country as a whole.

This was followed by a presentation by the Director for Research, Planning and Policy Development, Ms Gilliane Philoe, who focused on the revised National Policy for Open and Distance Learning (2026). She highlighted the importance of expanding learning opportunities beyond young students to also include adults, parents and young professionals seeking to pursue further education and improve their qualifications.

As part of the ceremony, the two instruments were formally presented to the three branches of government: the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. Students representing Mahé, Praslin and La Digue presented the documents, which were received by President Herminie.

The programme also featured a traditional dance performance by students of Beau Vallon Primary School, followed by a musical performance from the Seychelles Institute of Teacher Education (SITE) choir. The choir concluded the ceremony with“Anmenn Mwan,” originally performed by David André and Jany De Letourdie.

Also present at the ceremony were headteachers, teachers, students and other representatives from the Ministry of Education

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