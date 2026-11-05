Uganda: Speaker Oboth Pledges Support For Judicial Welfare

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth has pledged parliamentary support to judicial officers' welfare.

The Speaker made the commitment while meeting members of the Uganda Judicial Officers' Association (UJOA) who paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, 05 November 2026.

They were led by the Principal Judge, Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

The Speaker assured the judicial officers that Parliament is committed to addressing their welfare challenges saying adequate facilitation and good working conditions are critical to institutional performance.

“Bring your proposals to Parliament, properly packaged and I assure you they will receive the attention they deserve,” Oboth said.

The Speaker acknowledged that working conditions across the Judiciary still need improvement, particularly in harmonising terms across the broader Public Service.

“We cannot expect an institution to perform at its best when the people who run it are not well facilitated. Parliament remains committed to strengthening the Judiciary and improving the welfare of its officers,” he added.

Principal Judge Abodo stressed the urgent need to improve the welfare and working conditions of lower-bench officers particularly magistrates who make up the majority of UJOA's membership.

“Magistrates are the first point of contact between the public and the justice system. When their welfare is neglected and they are poorly facilitated, their performance suffers and so does their ability to dispense justice effectively,” Abodo said.

On the country's case backlog, Abodo said the Judiciary is increasingly turning to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

“ADR has become one of our most important tools in reducing case backlog and delivering timely justice,” she said.

UJOA brings together judicial officers of all ranks from magistrates to justices of the Supreme Court to address shared professional concerns and advance the interests of lower-bench officers.

UJOA President, Justice Daphne Ayebare appealed to the Speaker to back the association's welfare proposals once they are formally tabled.

“We ask for your support when our proposals come before Parliament. Our members need improved salaries, housing, medical care and security to serve the public well,” she said.

Ayebare said the association is guided by five strategic pillars; justice, collaboration and strategic partnerships, judicial excellence, unity and compassion.

Beyond welfare, UJOA also advocates for judicial independence, legal research and institutional reforms.

She briefed Oboth on the association's humanitarian 'Porridge Project' which provides a cup of porridge to remandees appearing in court. The initiative currently runs at the Law Development Centre and Buganda Road Courts.

“Many remandees spend long hours in court without anything to eat. This small gesture is our way of upholding their dignity,” Ayebare said.

The delegation also included among others, Justice Celia Nagawa (UJOA High Court Representative), Mallen Obizu (Magistrate and UJOA Member) and Edges Nyakairu (Personal Assistant to the Principal Judge).

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