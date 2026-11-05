Hester Biosciences Ltd Consolidated Net Profit In Q2 FY27 Rises 44% Y-O-Y To Rs. 20.63 Crore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, 5 November 2026: Hester Biosciences Limited (BSE 524669), one of India's leading animal health companies manufacturing vaccines and health products, has reported Consolidated net profit of Rs. 20.63 crore for the Q2FY27 ended September 2026 marking a growth of 44% compared to Rs. 14.33 crore reported in Q2FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY27 was reported at Rs. 97.91 crore, registering a growth of 38% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 70.97 crore in Q2 FY26.
Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 36.52 crore, registering a growth of 55% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 23.60 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 37% during the quarter, compared to 33% in the corresponding period of the previous year.
For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations increased by 13% to Rs. 175.16 crore compared to Rs. 155.07 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs. 148.32 crore, compared to Rs. 49.78 crore in the corresponding period last year, while net profit increased to Rs. 117.36 crore from Rs. 31.63 crore.
International operations remained broadly stable, with supplies during the quarter catering to tender requirements and other institutional and export orders across markets in Asia and Africa. The international business continues to focus on product registrations, wider market access and the development of long-term commercial opportunities.
Way Forward
The Company remains committed to its long-term strategy of building sustainable profitability through operational efficiencies, product development and disciplined execution.
During the remainder of FY27, Hester will continue to focus on:
Sustaining growth in Poultry Healthcare through product introductions, deeper market penetration and geographical expansion.
Strengthening the Animal Healthcare biologicals portfolio while refining the health products portfolio to improve profitability and resource allocation.
Advancing vaccine development and national and international regulatory submissions across poultry and livestock healthcare.
Improving manufacturing efficiency and capacity utilisation through continued operational improvements.
Developing export opportunities through product registrations, focused market development and institutional business.
Hester's focus remains on converting its investments in product development and manufacturing capabilities into sustainable growth, supported by cost discipline and consistent execution.
About Hester Biosciences Limited
Hester Biosciences Limited is one of India's leading animal health companies, manufacturing vaccines and health products since 1997.
Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 36.52 crore, registering a growth of 55% Y-o-Y compared to Rs. 23.60 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 37% during the quarter, compared to 33% in the corresponding period of the previous year.
For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations increased by 13% to Rs. 175.16 crore compared to Rs. 155.07 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs. 148.32 crore, compared to Rs. 49.78 crore in the corresponding period last year, while net profit increased to Rs. 117.36 crore from Rs. 31.63 crore.
International operations remained broadly stable, with supplies during the quarter catering to tender requirements and other institutional and export orders across markets in Asia and Africa. The international business continues to focus on product registrations, wider market access and the development of long-term commercial opportunities.
Way Forward
The Company remains committed to its long-term strategy of building sustainable profitability through operational efficiencies, product development and disciplined execution.
During the remainder of FY27, Hester will continue to focus on:
Sustaining growth in Poultry Healthcare through product introductions, deeper market penetration and geographical expansion.
Strengthening the Animal Healthcare biologicals portfolio while refining the health products portfolio to improve profitability and resource allocation.
Advancing vaccine development and national and international regulatory submissions across poultry and livestock healthcare.
Improving manufacturing efficiency and capacity utilisation through continued operational improvements.
Developing export opportunities through product registrations, focused market development and institutional business.
Hester's focus remains on converting its investments in product development and manufacturing capabilities into sustainable growth, supported by cost discipline and consistent execution.
About Hester Biosciences Limited
Hester Biosciences Limited is one of India's leading animal health companies, manufacturing vaccines and health products since 1997.
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