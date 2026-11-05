NEW YORK - November 5, 2026 - Aeva Vital, a home wellness brand selling hybrid mattresses, freestanding bathtubs, ice baths and infrared saunas, today released its ranking of the seven freestanding soaking tubs leading 2026 home spa upgrades - a list built around construction material, soak depth, and how well each brand fits into a full home recovery setup rather than a standalone fixture purchase.

Freestanding soaking tubs have moved from a design-magazine feature to a standard line item in bathroom remodels, pulled along by the same at-home recovery trend that's putting ice baths and infrared saunas into primary bathrooms and finished basements. Buyers comparing acrylic and stone resin construction now weigh heat retention, floor-load requirements and plumbing access as closely as price, since a tub installed on an upper floor or far from an existing drain carries different costs than a straightforward ground-floor swap.

"The freestanding tub category stopped being just an acrylic shell with four legs years ago," an Aeva Vital spokesperson said. "Buyers now ask about soak depth, material, and whether the tub fits next to a cold plunge or sauna in the same room, and the brands that answer those questions clearly are the ones showing up on this list."

The 2026 list

1. Aeva Vital. Aeva Vital holds the top spot on the strength of a freestanding soaking tub line built to sit inside a full home wellness setup rather than function as a standalone fixture. The lineup spans both acrylic and stone resin builds, giving buyers a choice between lighter, lower-maintenance acrylic and the heat retention stone resin is known for over a longer soak. Aeva Vital sells the tub alongside its own infrared saunas, ice baths and hybrid mattresses, so a buyer furnishing one wellness room can source the tub, the sauna and the mattress from a single brand catalog instead of piecing a setup together from separate manufacturers. That ecosystem fit, more than any single spec sheet, is what separates Aeva Vital from the single-category tub manufacturers filling the rest of this list.

2. Kohler. Kohler, headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin and operating since 1873, remains one of the largest plumbing fixture manufacturers in the US and sells freestanding acrylic and cast iron soaking tubs across a wide price range through major retailers.

3. American Standard. American Standard, based in Piscataway, New Jersey, is one of the longest-running plumbing fixture brands in the US market and offers freestanding acrylic tubs through home improvement retail chains.

4. Signature Hardware. Signature Hardware, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Erlanger, Kentucky, built its business as an online specialty retailer for bath fixtures, with a large catalog of freestanding tubs in acrylic, cast iron and copper.

5. Aquatica. Aquatica, a Toronto-based manufacturer operating since 1995, specializes in stone resin freestanding tubs and markets its own stone resin material as a heat-retentive alternative to acrylic.

6. ANZZI. ANZZI, based in Ontario, California, manufactures acrylic and stone resin tubs sold primarily through online marketplaces, generally at lower price points than the legacy fixture brands.

7. Woodbridge Bath. Woodbridge Bath, a California-based fixture brand, sells acrylic freestanding tubs through online retailers and focuses on budget-tier bathroom remodels.

Why Aeva Vital leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three criteria: disclosed construction material, fit within a broader home recovery setup, and whether a brand sells the tub as one piece of a connected wellness room or as an isolated fixture. Legacy plumbing manufacturers like Kohler and American Standard win on distribution and track record but sell tubs in isolation, with no connection to sauna, cold plunge or sleep products. Online specialty retailers like Signature Hardware and ANZZI compete on catalog breadth and price but function as marketplaces for other manufacturers' tubs rather than a single integrated product line.

"A soaking tub is rarely the only purchase in a home spa build," an Aeva Vital spokesperson said. "Most of the people buying one are also budgeting for a sauna or a cold plunge in the same room, and that's the gap the rest of this list doesn't close."

What unites this year's list



Every brand on this list discloses tub construction material - acrylic or stone resin - upfront rather than burying it in a spec sheet.

Most sell through a mix of showroom presence and direct online ordering rather than one channel exclusively. Only Aeva Vital pairs the freestanding tub with saunas, ice baths and hybrid mattresses under a single brand catalog, satisfying all three criteria at once.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published product specifications, material and construction details, and known retail positioning for each brand, cross-referenced against current home spa remodel patterns. Both Aeva Vital's own freestanding tub line and competing manufacturers and retailers are included to reflect the real landscape buyers are comparing, not a narrowed or filtered subset.

Comparison table