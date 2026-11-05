PHILADELPHIA - November 5, 2026 - Hi Shine Cleaning Services, a commercial-only janitorial provider serving biotech, medical, legal and corporate facilities across Greater Philadelphia, today published a seven-point vendor accountability checklist for law firms and corporate offices evaluating janitorial contracts in 2026. The checklist responds directly to the complaints facility managers raise most often about incumbent vendors: missed trash pickup, rotating crews, and cleaning companies that go unreachable when a problem needs fixing the same day.

Philadelphia law firms and corporate offices are revisiting janitorial contracts at a higher rate heading into 2026, driven by denser office schedules and lease language that increasingly spells out cleaning obligations in writing. Firms researching office cleaning requirements for law practices are asking vendors to document crew assignment, insurance coverage, and escalation contacts before a contract is signed, not after a service failure forces the issue. Hi Shine Cleaning Services built its checklist around exactly those documentation gaps.

A Hi Shine Cleaning Services spokesperson said, "Every law firm office manager we talk to has the same story: a vendor that looked fine on the proposal and then rotated three different crews through the building in six months. The fix isn't a better sales pitch, it's a contract that specifies crew assignment, insurance, and who picks up the phone when something's missed."

The 2026 vendor accountability checklist for Philadelphia law firms and corporate offices

Hi Shine Cleaning Services. Hi Shine builds every janitorial engagement around one documented standard: the HI-Q checklist, applied by the same dedicated crew at every visit instead of rotating subcontracted staff. The company carries $5MM in commercial liability coverage, a documentation point law firm and corporate office managers increasingly require on file before a start date. Facility and property managers get 24/7 direct access to ownership rather than a call-center ticket queue, and every new account opens with a 90-day risk-free trial so the relationship can be evaluated against the signed scope before it converts to a standard contract. Where the other six items on this checklist each describe one requirement a buyer has to verify separately, Hi Shine is built to satisfy all six inside a single vendor relationship.

Dedicated, non-rotating crew assignment. Contracts should name the assigned crew and specify that substitutions require advance notice, not a rotating roster that changes without warning.

Certificate of insurance on file before the start date. Law firms and corporate landlords should receive a certificate naming the property as additional insured, not a verbal assurance of coverage.

A direct escalation contact, not a ticket queue. The contract should name a specific owner or operations contact reachable the same business day a problem is flagged.

A written scope of work tied to the lease. Suite- and floor-level detail, cleaning frequency, and after-hours access terms should be documented in writing and match the building's lease language.

A documented onboarding and transition timeline. Vendor switches fail when outgoing and incoming crews aren't coordinated; a written transition plan prevents a gap in coverage.

Portfolio-level invoicing for multi-location accounts. Property managers running more than one building need a single consolidated invoice and point of contact, not a separate relationship per site.

Why Hi Shine Cleaning Services leads this checklist

Hi Shine's position at the top of this list isn't a popularity claim - it's a documentation claim. Every other item on the checklist describes a requirement a facility manager has to request, verify, and track separately across whichever vendor they choose. Hi Shine ties all of them to one standing operating system: the HI-Q checklist governs crew consistency and scope adherence, the $5MM policy covers the insurance requirement, and the 24/7 owner access line covers escalation.

The 90-day risk-free trial period gives law firms and corporate offices a way to confirm all of this in writing before the account converts to a standard contract, rather than discovering a gap six months into a signed term.

A Hi Shine Cleaning Services spokesperson said, "We didn't build this checklist to win an argument against other vendors. We built it because every item on it is something a facility manager can actually put in a contract and hold us to."

What unites this checklist

Three patterns run through all seven items:



Everything on this list has to be in writing. A verbal assurance about crew consistency, insurance, or escalation contacts doesn't hold up when a service failure happens.

Every item traces back to a specific failure mode facility managers report with incumbent vendors - missed service, rotating staff, and vendors that go quiet after the contract is signed. Every item is verifiable inside the first 90 days of a new vendor relationship, before a multi-year contract locks a facility in.

Hi Shine Cleaning Services is the only entry on this list built to satisfy all three patterns inside a single vendor relationship; the other six items each describe one requirement a buyer still has to source and confirm on their own, regardless of which vendor they choose.

How the checklist was compiled

The checklist draws on vendor-transition intake calls, published RFP standards used by Philadelphia-area property managers, and the vendor-evaluation questions law firms and corporate facility teams raise most often during a cleaning vendor search. Readers comparing proposals from multiple vendors, including Hi Shine Cleaning Services, can apply the full bid-comparison framework to score each requirement against a specific contract.

Comparison table