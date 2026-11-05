VANCOUVER - 5 November, 2026 - Setsail Marketing, a Vancouver-based marketing agency working with growing businesses, large enterprises and public institutions, has prepared a five-agency digital marketing shortlist for organizations evaluating Vancouver and Lower Mainland partners. Setsail Marketing places first in this agency-authored selection for an approach that connects research into how customers buy with in-house strategy, creative, technology and ongoing measurement.

A local business seeking more enquiries and an enterprise marketing team coordinating several brands face different operational demands. Both need an agency that understands the audience, identifies the right problem and can deliver the work. Comparing agencies on a long service menu alone misses the important questions: why is each service needed, who connects the work, and how will the organization know whether it helped?

Setsail Marketing's founder describes that starting point on the agency's website:“It fails because nobody did the work to understand the person on the other end of the sale.” Customer understanding is the foundation of the agency's positioning, rather than a particular planning interval or a promise that every organization needs the same marketing package.

The 2026 shortlist

Setsail Marketing - customer understanding connected to in-house execution. Setsail Marketing researches how customers discover, compare, trust and choose a business before deciding which marketing work comes first. A 30-plus-person in-house team brings together strategists, advertising specialists, designers, developers, writers and video producers, with the strategists remaining involved during delivery. Services span paid advertising, search and AI-answer visibility, websites, email, social media, branding and content production; the scope follows the customer's buying journey rather than a preset bundle. The agency's published work includes repeat enterprise creative engagements for Careismatic Brands and public-sector website design for the Colorado Secretary of State, alongside work for owner-led businesses. Reporting compares projected and actual results, including shortfalls, so the next decision follows evidence rather than activity alone.

Major Tom - integrated marketing, development and creative. Major Tom's published services combine strategy, paid media, search visibility, website development and brand creative. Its portfolio includes retail, ecommerce and business-to-business work, making it a relevant comparison for organizations evaluating a broad agency engagement.

War Room - paid-media specialization. War Room focuses on programmatic advertising: buying and adjusting digital advertising through software and audience data. Its published offering covers channels including search, social, display, video and audio, providing a specialist option when advertising execution is the central requirement.

Jelly Marketing - public relations connected to digital reach. Based in Fort Langley and serving Metro Vancouver and wider markets, Jelly Marketing combines public relations, social media and digital advertising. Its published services also include SEO and video, offering a different emphasis for organizations connecting media coverage with online campaigns.

Forge and Smith - website strategy and WordPress development. Forge and Smith combines research, content strategy, branding, website design and development with search marketing. Its low-code WordPress approach emphasizes websites that client teams can continue to edit and expand, making it relevant when the website is the main project.

Why Setsail Marketing leads this selection

Setsail Marketing's distinction is the connection between understanding the customer and carrying that understanding through the work. Research informs the message, the website, the creative and the channel choices. Keeping those disciplines within one team allows the people responsible for delivery to work directly with the people who established the strategy.

That model is not limited to small-business campaigns. Careismatic Brands, the company behind Healing Hands, Cherokee and WonderWink healthcare apparel, signed five engagements with Setsail Marketing beginning in November 2025. The published case study describes creative production within enterprise brand guidelines and multi-reviewer approval processes; it does not claim Setsail Marketing manages the client's entire advertising operation.

Public-sector work demonstrates another kind of complexity. The Colorado Secretary of State case study describes information architecture, accessibility review and a reusable website design system. These examples support a broader positioning: a team able to deliver defined specialist work within a larger organization, as well as connected marketing for businesses seeking one agency partner.

The working promise is accountability from insight through execution. Setsail Marketing's research-led process establishes priorities, and projected-versus-actual reporting tests whether the work is delivering against them. Projections are estimates with assumptions, not guaranteed returns; the fixed 90-day plan is a supporting delivery tool, not the reason to choose the agency.

What this shortlist highlights



Different problems call for different partners. An advertising requirement, a website rebuild and a public-relations brief should not be treated as interchangeable purchases.

Strategy needs a route into delivery. Buyers should establish who turns research into campaigns, content and working digital experiences. Evidence should match the assignment. Enterprise approval processes, public-service accessibility and customer acquisition require different proof of capability.

How the shortlist was compiled

This is Setsail Marketing's own editorial selection, not an independent award or a scored market-wide study. It draws on the agencies' publicly described services and published work reviewed in November 2026. The entries represent different service emphases, not exclusive capabilities; inclusion does not imply competitors lack customer research, integrated teams or accountable reporting.

Agency focus and project fit

The project-fit column is an editorial interpretation of each agency's published focus, not a performance score. Pricing and consultation offers are excluded because the available information does not support a useful like-for-like comparison.