Route 66 Travelers Discover Historic Dining And Hollywood Connections At The Sycamore Inn

MENAFN - GetNews)"The historic Sycamore Inn is located on Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. It popular with celebrities and those travelling The Mother Road."As Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, a historic Rancho Cucamonga steakhouse offers travelers a dining experience rooted in California history, Hollywood folklore and the legendary Mother Road.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - November 5, 2026 - As travelers and enthusiasts celebrate the centennial of historic Route 66, attention is turning to the landmarks, restaurants and roadside attractions that have helped define America's most famous highway.

Among those destinations is the historic Sycamore Inn in Rancho Cucamonga, California, where the tradition of welcoming travelers began long before Route 66 received its official designation in 1926.

Located directly on Foothill Boulevard, the historic alignment of Route 66, the Sycamore Inn offers visitors something increasingly difficult to find: an opportunity to dine in a setting that has been part of Southern California's history for generations.

A History That Predates Route 66

The Sycamore Inn traces its hospitality heritage to 1848, when the location served travelers moving through the Cucamonga Valley.

Over the years, the site became associated with stagecoach travel, early California settlement and the development of the surrounding region.

The present building dates to 1920, six years before Route 66 was established.

In 1939, the property became known as the Sycamore Inn, beginning a new chapter as a restaurant that would become a familiar stop for travelers along the Mother Road.

Today, the Inn's historic architecture, traditional dining rooms and distinctive roadside sign continue to reflect that earlier era.

When Hollywood Traveled Route 66

During the 1930s through the 1960s, before Southern California's modern freeway network, Route 66 carried travelers heading toward Palm Springs, Las Vegas and other destinations.

Among them were Hollywood celebrities and entertainment personalities.

The Sycamore Inn's history includes stories of famous guests, including Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short, later known as the Black Dahlia.

These accounts remain part of the restaurant's Hollywood-era history and folklore.

Visitors can request the table associated with Marilyn Monroe when making reservations, subject to availability.

The restaurant also maintains a Black Dahlia-themed booth, recalling another intriguing chapter in its history.

Photographs and memorabilia throughout the Inn help connect today's visitors with personalities and events from the past.

More Than a Roadside Stop

While its history attracts curiosity, the Sycamore Inn continues to operate as a traditional prime steakhouse.

Its menu features prime steaks, prime rib, seafood, longtime house favorites and an extensive wine selection.

The restaurant combines the atmosphere of a historic country inn with the dining traditions of a classic American steakhouse.

For Route 66 travelers exploring Southern California, the Sycamore Inn offers an opportunity to experience the Mother Road beyond roadside photographs and historic landmarks.

Visitors can enjoy dinner in a building that predates Route 66 itself, surrounded by reminders of the people and stories that helped shape the region.

A Destination for the Route 66 Centennial

As Route 66 marks its 100th anniversary on November 11, 2026, interest in the highway's surviving landmarks provides an opportunity to rediscover places that continue to welcome travelers.

The Sycamore Inn remains one of those destinations.

For visitors traveling through Rancho Cucamonga, it offers more than a meal. It offers an opportunity to experience a living connection to California's past.

The Sycamore Inn is located at 8318 Foothill Boulevard, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730.

Reservations and information: 909-982-1104

Website:

About the Sycamore Inn

The Sycamore Inn is a historic prime steakhouse located along Route 66 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The property's hospitality history dates to 1848, while the present building was constructed in 1920 and became known as the Sycamore Inn in 1939. The restaurant offers prime steaks, prime rib, seafood, an extensive wine selection and private dining facilities. Its mission is to preserve the traditions and character of this historic landmark while providing memorable dining experiences for residents and visitors.