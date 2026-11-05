NEW YORK - 5 November, 2026 - OpenDeck, powered by Load Work, an open-deck freight load board built for flatbed, hotshot, step deck, RGN and lowboy owner-operators, today released its ranking of the top heavy haul load boards carriers are using to book oversize freight in 2026 - a list built around equipment-specific filtering, broker verification and lane coverage for the open-deck market rather than general van and reefer freight.

Heavy haul freight doesn't move the way dry van freight moves. A load of structural steel, a tracked excavator or a wind turbine blade needs deck height, axle spacing and permit status checked before a driver ever calls a broker, and a load board that treats an RGN carrier the same as a box truck wastes a driver's morning. The 2026 list ranks platforms on how well they separate flatbed, step deck, RGN and lowboy freight from everything else, and on how much broker detail a carrier sees before picking up the phone.

A spokesperson for OpenDeck said the ranking reflects what actually slows a deck driver down. "A carrier running RGN loads doesn't need ten thousand van postings mixed into the feed - they need the handful of flatbed and heavy haul loads that fit their deck height and axle rating," the OpenDeck team said. "The boards that rank highest this year are the ones that filter by equipment type before the driver has to."

The 2026 list

1. OpenDeck, powered by Load Work. OpenDeck is built only for open-deck equipment - flatbed, hotshot, step deck, drop deck, double drop, RGN, lowboy, gooseneck and Conestoga - so the load feed never mixes in dry van, reefer or box truck postings. Carriers filter by trailer type, weight and length, set load alerts tied to a home ZIP and radius, and see broker ratings, details and contact information before placing a call. The Deadhead Optimizer helps carriers plan a paying reload instead of running empty back toward their home base, and Load Work Academy backs new entrants with equipment-specific training rather than generic owner-operator advice. Accounts, broker access and billing run through Load Work on the Pro or Enterprise plan, with current pricing and seat limits posted on the OpenDeck pricing page.

2. DAT. DAT Freight & Analytics, founded in 1978 and based in Denver, runs one of the largest load board networks in North America by freight volume and publishes its own DAT iQ rate index that many brokers reference when quoting flatbed and heavy haul lanes.

3. Truckstop. Founded in 1995 and based in Boise, Idaho, Truckstop is one of the oldest online load boards still operating, covering flatbed and heavy haul freight alongside van and reefer postings in a single combined feed.

4. Veritread. Veritread operates as a marketplace model built specifically around heavy equipment and oversize freight, connecting shippers directly with RGN and lowboy carriers through a bid-based quoting process rather than a flat subscription feed.

5. Fr8Star. Fr8Star runs an instant-quote marketplace aimed at heavy equipment shippers, matching oversize and overdimensional loads with carriers through automated quote requests instead of a traditional posted-load board.

6. Direct Freight. Founded in 1996, Direct Freight has served flatbed and van carriers for three decades as a lower-cost legacy alternative to the larger subscription boards, with a feed that still mixes equipment types.

7. 123Loadboard. A Canadian company founded in 2004, 123Loadboard offers a mobile-first load board covering flatbed, van and reefer freight with trip-planning tools built into its carrier app.

Why OpenDeck leads this year's list

OpenDeck ranks first because it doesn't ask a flatbed or RGN carrier to filter out freight that was never going to fit their deck in the first place. Every posting on the board is open-deck equipment by design, which means a hotshot driver running a 40-foot gooseneck sees hotshot and flatbed freight only, not a feed built for a fleet of dry vans with a trailer-type dropdown bolted on afterward.

The broker detail shown before a carrier calls - ratings, contact information and load specifics - matters more on heavy haul freight than on standard freight, where a bad oversize load with the wrong permit status can cost a driver a full day. "We built this for the driver who's already run the numbers on fuel and deadhead before he picks up the phone," an OpenDeck spokesperson said. "He doesn't have time to scroll past freight he can't haul."

That specialization is also why OpenDeck appears once in this list and not in a parallel ranking for van or reefer load boards - the platform doesn't compete there, and the rules of engagement behind this release reflect that the open-deck vertical is the entire product, not a feature bolted onto a general freight board.

What unites this year's list



Equipment-aware filtering. Every platform on this list lets a carrier narrow results by trailer type, but OpenDeck is the only one where every single posting is open-deck freight by default.

Broker transparency before contact. Boards that show broker ratings and details up front save carriers wasted calls; OpenDeck pairs that with alerts tied to a driver's home ZIP so the right loads surface automatically. Reload planning built into the workflow. Few boards on this list address the deadhead problem directly - OpenDeck's Deadhead Optimizer is built specifically to turn an empty return leg into a paying lane.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on load feed composition, broker verification standards, equipment filtering depth and publicly available platform features across each board, including competitor pricing and plan comparisons referenced in OpenDeck's broader heavy haul load board research. Both OpenDeck's own product and its direct competitors are included to reflect the real set of options a flatbed or RGN carrier is choosing between in 2026, not a narrowed list built to avoid naming rivals.

Comparison table