Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Analysis: Strong Expansion Expected By 2036 Bristol Myers Squibb, UBC, Sun Pharma, Affibody Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Altrubio

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies in the market include - Bristol Myers Squibb, UBC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Affibody Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, AltruBio, Merck, Abbvie, and others.

(Albany, New York) - November 05, 2026: DelveInsight's “Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriatic Arthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriatic Arthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Psoriatic Arthritis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Psoriatic Arthritis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report:



The Psoriatic Arthritis market size is estimated to grow approximately USD 15 billion by 2036 with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In October 2026, Novartis commenced a Phase IIa/b clinical trial evaluating DDY391 in adults with moderate-to-severe active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The randomized, placebo-controlled study aims to investigate the candidate's efficacy, safety, tolerability, and dose-response profile.

In September 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb reported encouraging two-year findings from the open-label extension of the Phase III POETYK PsA-2 study. The results showed that deucravacitinib maintained sustained clinical improvements and a consistent safety profile in adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), further supporting its potential for long-term disease management.

In May 2026, Affibody announced that positive 52-week results from the global Phase IIb/III trial of izokibep in patients with psoriatic arthritis were presented during an oral session at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026. The investigational therapy had achieved its primary endpoint of ACR50 at Week 16, demonstrating a highly statistically significant improvement.

In March 2026, Sun Pharmaceutical announced that the US FDA had accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for tildrakizumab for review, seeking approval for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The FDA's target action date for the application was expected in October 2026.

Globally, Psoriatic Arthritis prevalence is approximately 0.1–0.2%.

Approximately 2.4 million individuals in the United States are living with Psoriatic Arthritis, representing the prevalent patient population burden of the disease.

More than 15% of people living with psoriasis may also have undiagnosed Psoriatic Arthritis in the United States.

The average age of onset of Psoriatic Arthritis is 30–50 years.

Among patients with psoriasis, approximately 20% develop Psoriatic Arthritis, although this proportion varies according to age, disease severity, classification criteria, and region.

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, UBC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Affibody Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, AltruBio, Merck, Abbvie, and others

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies: Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), Tildrakizumab (ILUMYA), Izokibep, Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), Zasocitinib (TAK-279), ALTB-168, Tulisokibart (MK-7240-015), Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), and others

The Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of moderate cases is the highest, followed by severe and mild cases The Psoriatic Arthritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Psoriatic Arthritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Psoriatic Arthritis market dynamics.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects some individuals with psoriasis, a skin disease. PsA causes joint pain, stiffness, and swelling, and can also affect other parts of the body, including the skin, nails, and eyes. The exact cause is unknown, but it involves an overactive immune system attacking healthy tissue. Diagnosis typically involves clinical evaluation, imaging, and blood tests.

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Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Psoriatic Arthritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Psoriatic Arthritis Prevalent Cases

Total Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Gender

Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Age

Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Severity Psoriatic Arthritis Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Psoriatic Arthritis epidemiology trends @ Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Psoriatic Arthritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psoriatic Arthritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psoriatic Arthritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies and Key Companies



Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU): Bristol Myers Squibb

Bimekizumab (BIMZELX): UBC

Tildrakizumab (ILUMYA): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Izokibep: Affibody Medical

Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113): Johnson & Johnson

Zasocitinib (TAK-279): Takeda

ALTB-168: AltruBio

Tulisokibart (MK-7240-015): Merck Risankizumab (SKYRIZI): Abbvie

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Psoriatic Arthritis market share @ Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers



Increasing Disease Prevalence and Awareness: Rising recognition of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), particularly among individuals with psoriasis, is driving demand for effective treatment options and early diagnosis.

Growing Adoption of Biologics: Increasing use of biologic therapies targeting TNF-α, IL-17, IL-23, and IL-12/23 pathways is supporting market growth through improved disease management.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: Development of novel oral therapies, selective TYK2 inhibitors, next-generation IL-17 inhibitors, and other targeted treatments is expanding therapeutic options.

High Unmet Medical Needs: Inadequate response to existing treatments, persistent joint inflammation, disease progression, and difficulties achieving sustained remission are creating opportunities for innovative therapies. Increasing R&D Investments and Pipeline Activity: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in new mechanisms of action, combination approaches, and personalized treatment strategies to improve clinical outcomes.

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Unmet Needs



High Treatment Costs: Expensive biologics and targeted therapies can restrict patient access, increase healthcare expenditure, and create reimbursement challenges.

Intense Market Competition: The presence of established TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, IL-23 inhibitors, and oral therapies makes it difficult for emerging treatments to achieve market differentiation.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects, infection risks, and class-specific safety considerations may limit the use of certain targeted therapies.

Biosimilar and Generic Competition: Patent expirations and the entry of biosimilars and generics can increase pricing pressure and reduce the market share of branded therapies. Clinical Development Challenges: Variability in disease manifestations, treatment responses, and the need to demonstrate sustained improvements across joint, skin, and other disease symptoms can complicate clinical development.

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, UBC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Affibody Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, AltruBio, Merck, Abbvie, and others

Key Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies: Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), Bimekizumab (BIMZELX), Tildrakizumab (ILUMYA), Izokibep, Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), Zasocitinib (TAK-279), ALTB-168, Tulisokibart (MK-7240-015), Risankizumab (SKYRIZI), and others

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriatic Arthritis current marketed and Psoriatic Arthritis emerging therapies

Psoriatic Arthritis Market Dynamics: Psoriatic Arthritis market drivers and Psoriatic Arthritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Psoriatic Arthritis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Psoriatic Arthritis

3. SWOT analysis of Psoriatic Arthritis

4. Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriatic Arthritis

9. Psoriatic Arthritis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs

11. Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers

16. Psoriatic Arthritis Market Barriers

17. Psoriatic Arthritis Appendix

18. Psoriatic Arthritis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.