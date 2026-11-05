Australian Embassy Condoles Officer Killed In Amman Terrorist Attack
Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - The Australian Embassy in Amman mourned on Thursday the death of Public Security Department (PSD) Corporal Jawad Salayta in the terrorist attack that took place in the capital.
In an official statement, the embassy extended its condolences to the officer's family, colleagues, and the Jordanian people, wishing a full and speedy recovery to the officer injured, who rushed to help his collegue subdue the attacker.
Voicing its partnership with Jordan, Australia denounced terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and pledged its support for the Kingdom in countering extremist threats.
//Petra// HA
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