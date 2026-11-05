House Speaker, Mps Condole Police Officer's Family Following Amman Terror Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh, alongside members of the Permanent Bureau and a parliamentary delegation, condoled the family of Corporal Jawad Salayta on Thursday, adding that the fallen officer is a "son to all Jordanians as cowardice will not shake national resolve." The delegation also visited the injured security officer currently receiving treatment at King Hussein Medical City following the attack.

During the visit, Tarawneh slammed the attack on security personnel performing their duties as a "failed attempt" to undermine Jordan's safety and stability, calling for taking a "decisive" response to whoever seeking to harm the Kingdom.

Extending their sympathies to Corporal Salayta's family, the parliamentary team honored his sacrifice in defending the country, wishing a swift, full recovery for his injured colleague.

//Petra// HA