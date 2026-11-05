Mathernova Urges Ukraine To Speed Up Reforms, Warns EU Enlargement 'Window Of Opportunity' May Close

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Commenting on delays by members of parliament in adopting sensitive reforms, the diplomat noted that opportunities that arise at certain moments in history do not remain available forever.

"Windows of opportunity open sometimes in history, and you can never tell when. Unfortunately, your country is making the ultimate sacrifice for this one. But windows of opportunity can close as well. To keep pace with the other front-runners and to seize the current momentum for enlargement, it is important to vote for the laws that the Ukrainian side has taken on as an obligation," Mathernova said.

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She explained that behind the technocratic term "interim benchmarks on the rule of law" lies a comprehensive set of measures covering the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organized crime, and institution-building.

In May 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a government bill entitled "On the Principles of State Anti-Corruption Policy for 2026-2030" and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.