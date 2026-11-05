Founding Director of LSE IDEAS and Emeritus Professor of International Relations, London School of Economics and Political Science

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Professor Michael Cox is a Founding Director of LSE IDEAS. He was Director of LSE IDEAS between 2008 and 2019 and now holds a senior fellowship. He is also Emeritus Professor of International Relations at LSE. Professor Cox was appointed to a Chair at the LSE in 2002 after having held positions in the Department of International Politics Aberystwyth and at the Queen's University of Belfast. With Arne Westad he established the Cold War Studies Centre at LSE in 2004 and LSE IDEAS in 2008.

He is the editor, co-editor and author of several books – the first published in 1990 with the University Press of America, entitled Beyond the Cold War: Superpowers at the Crossroads? His most recent work includes a new edition of H's The Twenty Years' Crisis (2016) and a centennial edition of M's The Economic Consequences of the Peace ( 2019), two collections of his essays – The Post-Cold War World (2019) and Agonies of Empire (2022) – as well as volumes for LSE Press,: Afghanistan: Long War – Forgotten Peace (2022) and Ukraine: Russia's War and the Future of Global Order, 2023). A fourth edition (with Doug Stokes) of his best-selling volumes, US Foreign Policy and Chatham House: The First One Hundred Years, were published in 2026.

Professor Cox has previously served on the Standing Committee for International Affairs of the Royal Irish Academy in Dublin, as Senior Fellow at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Visiting Professor at the Centre for Defence and Strategic Studies in Canberra, and as Chair of the European Consortium for Political Research. Currently he is an Associate Fellow on the US and the Americas Programme at Chatham House, serves on the Scholarly Advisory Board of the Gilder Lehman Institute of American History and holds a visiting professorship at the Catholic University of Milan.

2008–2026 professor michael cox, LSE IDEAS

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