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Didier Camilo Olarte Gonzalez

Didier Camilo Olarte Gonzalez


Date: 2026-11-05 10:36:01

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Student in Experimental Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Profile Articles

I have a background in psychology, education, and engineering, complemented by additional training in neuroscience and artificial intelligence. I also have experience in teaching and training, research support, and data-oriented projects

Experience
  • –present PhD Student in Experimental Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Education
  • 2025 Valencian International University (VIU), M.Sc in Artificial Intelligence

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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