UK Court Finds Russell Brand Guilty Of Rape, 3 Counts Of Sexual Assault

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Nov 5 (NNN-Anadolu) -- British comedian and actor Russell Brand was found guilty Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Brand, 51, faced seven charges, including three counts of rape, three for sexual assault and one for attempted indecent assault.

The allegations date from 1999 to 2009. Six women involved in the case are entitled to lifelong anonymity.

Judge Justice Bennathan told Brand:“Sit down Mr Brand,” after the verdict was delivered.“Given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result.”

Describing the case as“very well prepared,” Bennathan said the sentencing hearing would take place Monday.

--NNN-ANADOLU