Light-Sport Aircraft Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On Electric Propulsion And Flight Training As Textron, Cubcrafters, TECNAM, And Diamond Aircraft Target $2B By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with lightweight designs, electric propulsion, simplified maintenance, and multiuse aircraft for training, recreation, and tourism.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Light-sport Aircraft Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light-sport aircraft market is experiencing strong growth, driven by expanding recreational aviation, increased participation in flying clubs, rising demand for pilot training, and growing interest in affordable aircraft ownership. The market is projected to increase from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Looking ahead, the light-sport aircraft market is forecast to reach $2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%. Growth is expected to be supported by the adoption of electric propulsion, demand for aircraft with lower operating costs, investments in flight training infrastructure, and the continued expansion of personal aviation, aviation tourism, and recreational flying.

Key light-sport aircraft market trends include the development of lightweight airframes, greater use of advanced aircraft for pilot instruction, simplified maintenance systems, and rising demand for economical recreational aviation platforms. Manufacturers are also developing multi-purpose aircraft that can serve flight schools, private owners, flying clubs, and tourism operators.

Demand for cost-effective flight training and pilot certification is a major factor supporting market expansion. Aspiring pilots are increasingly seeking lower hourly training expenses and more accessible routes into personal aviation. Light-sport aircraft help flight schools address this demand through lower acquisition, fuel, and maintenance costs, while their handling characteristics make them suitable for foundational flight instruction.

Federal Aviation Administration data published in April 2026 highlights continued interest in pilot training in the United States. Active student pilot certificates increased from 345,495 in 2024 to 370,286 in 2025. Sport pilot certificates also rose from 7,309 to 7,450 during the same period. This growth indicates a widening pool of prospective pilots and supports demand for affordable, training-focused aircraft.

Product innovation remains an important competitive strategy within the light-sport aircraft industry. Manufacturers are using carbon-fiber composites, aluminum alloys, improved aerodynamic components, and more efficient propulsion and cooling systems to reduce aircraft weight, improve performance, and lower ownership costs.

In June 2025, AeroJones Aviation USA launched the AJ Sport Special Light-Sport Aircraft for the U.S. market. The aircraft includes a redesigned fuel system intended to minimize vapor lock and improve operational reliability. It also features a new engine cowling for enhanced cooling, a longer wingspan with curved winglets to improve stability and low-speed handling, and vortex generators designed to lower stall speed and support smoother landings.

The AJ Sport's carbon-fiber composite construction provides a lightweight and durable airframe. Optional instrument flight rules training configurations also broaden its potential use among flight schools and private aircraft owners seeking an efficient platform with advanced training capabilities.

Merger and acquisition activity is further reshaping the competitive landscape. In May 2025, China-based Shang Gong Group acquired Flight Design General Aviation GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Shang Gong Group's aviation portfolio, increase production capacity in the Czech Republic, shorten aircraft delivery times, support product enhancements, and create operational synergies between Flight Design and ICON Aircraft. Flight Design manufactures light-sport aircraft for recreational flying and pilot training, including the CTLS and F2 series.

North America was the dominant region in the light-sport aircraft market in 2025, supported by an established general aviation ecosystem, flight training activity, recreational flying, and aircraft ownership. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as aviation infrastructure, pilot training, and personal aviation expand. The market covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Airplane; Seaplane

2) By Design: Single Engine; Multi Engine; Side By Side

3) By Propulsion System: Piston Engine; Electric Motor; Hybrid

4) By Application: Recreational; Training; Patrol; Cargo

5) By End User: Individual Aircraft Owners; Flight Training Organizations; Flying Clubs And Rental Operators; Commercial Aerial Service Providers; Government And Public Safety Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Airplane: Fixed Wing Airplane; High Wing Airplane; Low Wing Airplane; Single Engine Airplane; Two Seat Airplane; Four Seat Airplane

2) By Seaplane: Floatplane; Flying Boat; Amphibious Seaplane; Single Engine Seaplane; Multi Engine Seaplane

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Textron Inc.

CubCrafters Inc.

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH

Van's Aircraft Inc.

BRM Aero s.r.o.

JMB Aircraft s.r.o.

Sling Aircraft (Pty) Ltd.

EVEKTOR spol. s r.o.

TL-ULTRALIGHT s.r.o.

COMCO IKARUS GmbH

AEROPRAKT Ltd.

RANS Designs Inc.

Czech Aircraft Group s.r.o.

Jabiru Aircraft Pty Ltd

American Champion Aircraft Corporation

Zlin Aviation s.r.o.

Glasair Aviation USA LLC

Aeropro s.r.o.

Arion Aircraft LLC

Titan Aircraft LLC

Powrachute LLC North Wing Inc.

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