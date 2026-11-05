Every Like And Share Supports Care For Saskatchewan Kids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Before you scroll past, consider this: your click could bring life-saving equipment to kids in Saskatchewan.







SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This November, Saskatchewan Blue Cross is once again partnering with the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation as the official social media sponsor of the radiothon.

This year's fundraising efforts support point-of-care ultrasound technology and other priority equipment needs at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital. Throughout the campaign, you will see new stories from families and healthcare professionals whose lives have been changed by the hospital.

When you like or share a Radiothon post using #SKBlueCross4Kids, Saskatchewan Blue Cross will donate $10 to Radiothon, helping raise funds while spreading awareness of the care provided at Saskatchewan's only dedicated children's hospital.

“Every child deserves access to the best possible care when they need it most,” said Kelly Wilson, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross.“This campaign gives people a simple way to help. By liking and sharing these stories, you help raise awareness and support equipment that can make a real difference for children and families across Saskatchewan. We're proud to stand alongside Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation and the communities that continue to support its important work.”

The radiothon brings together donors, families, healthcare professionals and communities from across the province to support pediatric healthcare in Saskatchewan. Funds raised this year will help purchase point-of-care ultrasound technology and other equipment that supports faster diagnosis, improved treatment and better patient experiences.

“Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation is deeply grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross for their ongoing commitment to Saskatchewan children and moms-to-be with their generous $25,000 gift at this year's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Radiothon,” said Troy Davies, CEO of JPCHF.“As our Social Media Sponsor, their partnership elevates the courageous stories of children and expecting mothers who rely on specialized care, inspiring people across the province to take action. Thank you for making a tangible difference in the lives of Saskatchewan families.”

To learn more about the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital radiothon or donate, visit pattisonchildrens.ca.

See how Saskatchewan Blue Cross supports health and wellness in communities across the province by visiting sk.bluecross.ca/community.

Media contact

Cheryl de Villiers

Director – Brand, External Affairs and Community

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at