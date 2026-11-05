Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 4.9 Billion At 5.7% CAGR As AI Diagnostics And Digital Dentistry Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize intraoral cameras, oral drug delivery, and preventive dental care; leverage North America's leading position and digital integration to unlock revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global buccal cavity devices market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.3 billion in 2026 to USD 4.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 33.6% in 2025, supported by established dental care infrastructure, strong healthcare spending, and broad adoption of advanced oral care technologies.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of oral diseases and increasing demand for preventive, diagnostic, restorative, and surgical dental care. Wider use of oral drug delivery systems, airway and bite management products, oral diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, and saliva management devices is also strengthening demand across hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare environments.

Technological advances in intraoral cameras are creating additional opportunities within the buccal cavity devices market. High-resolution imaging, real-time visualization, LED illumination, autofocus functionality, and integration with digital dental records and treatment planning platforms are improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical efficiency. These capabilities help clinicians identify dental caries, periodontal conditions, cracks, and other oral abnormalities at earlier stages while supporting clearer chairside communication with patients.

Product innovation remains an important competitive factor. In March 2025, ACTEON launched the C20 Full HD intraoral camera at IDS 2025. The device features Full HD imaging, AIS 5.5 software integration, and compatibility with Windows, Mac, and TWAIN systems, enabling streamlined integration into dental practices and digital clinical workflows.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, market forecasts, and industry trend assessments across key segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Oral drug delivery devices, including buccal syringes, oral dispensers, and medication applicators

Airway & bite management devices, including oropharyngeal airways, mouth gags, and bite guards

Oral protection devices, including mouth guards and oral splints

Oral diagnostic & examination devices, including mouth mirrors, cheek retractors, tongue depressors, and intraoral cameras

Oral surgical devices, including tissue retractors and surgical mouth props

Oral moisture & saliva management devices, including saliva ejectors, saliva collection devices, and oral suction tips Other buccal cavity devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Drug Administration

Surgical & Dental Procedures

Airway Management

Oral Hygiene & Preventive Care

Diagnostic & Examination Orthodontic Procedures

Patient Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Pediatric

Adult Geriatric

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Healthcare

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Direct Sales

Medical Device Distributors

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies E-Commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development, commercialization, and competitive strategy. It evaluates major market segments and geographic opportunities while examining the presence of leading industry participants. The analysis also identifies growth drivers, emerging technology trends, product innovations, and potential revenue opportunities across the buccal cavity devices industry.

Organizations can use the findings to assess regional and segment-level revenue potential, monitor competitive positioning, evaluate market share, and strengthen long-term business planning. Actionable insights support effective decision-making for medical device manufacturers, dental technology companies, healthcare providers, distributors, investors, and other stakeholders seeking opportunities in the expanding global oral healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Application

1.1.3. Patient Group

1.1.4. End Use

1.1.5. Distribution Channel

1.1.6. Regional scope

1.1.7. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Buccal Cavity Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of oral diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing adoption of digital dentistry and intraoral imaging

3.2.1.3. Growing demand for pediatric oral healthcare devices

3.2.1.4. Increasing dental and oral surgical procedures

3.2.1.5. Expansion of home healthcare and self-administration devices

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited reimbursement coverage for dental devices

3.2.2.2. High regulatory requirements for advanced oral devices

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. AI-enabled intraoral diagnostic devices

3.2.3.2. Growing geriatric population and saliva management solutions

3.2.3.3. Pediatric-friendly oral drug delivery systems

3.2.3.4. Expansion of minimally invasive dental procedures

3.2.3.5. Growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer oral healthcare products

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Infection control and sterilization requirements

3.2.4.2. Lack of standardization for emerging digital oral technologies

3.3. Buccal Cavity Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Oral Drug Delivery Devices

4.4.1. Oral drug delivery devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Buccal Syringes

4.4.2.1. Buccal syringes market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Oral Dispensers

4.4.3.1. Oral dispensers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4. Medication Applicators

4.4.4.1. Medication applicators market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Airway & Bite Management Devices

4.5.1. Airway & Bite Management Devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.2. Oropharyngeal Airways

4.5.2.1. Oropharyngeal airways market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.3. Mouth Gags

4.5.3.1. Mouth gags market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5.4. Bite Guards

4.5.4.1. Bite guards market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Oral Protection Devices

4.6.1. Oral protection devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6.2. Mouth Guards

4.6.2.1. Mouth guards market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6.3. Oral Splints

4.6.3.1. Oral splints market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7. Oral Diagnostic & Examination Devices

4.7.1. Oral diagnostic & examination devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7.2. Mouth Mirrors

4.7.2.1. Mouth mirrors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7.3. Cheek Retractors

4.7.3.1. Cheek retractors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7.4. Tongue Depressors

4.7.4.1. Tongue depressors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7.5. Intraoral Cameras

4.7.5.1. Intraoral cameras market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.8. Oral Surgical Devices

4.8.1. Oral surgical devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.8.2. Tissue Retractors

4.8.2.1. Tissue retractors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.8.3. Surgical Mouth Props

4.8.3.1. Surgical mouth props market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.9. Oral Moisture & Saliva Management Devices

4.9.1. Oral moisture & saliva management devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.9.2. Saliva Ejectors

4.9.2.1. Saliva ejectors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.9.3. Saliva Collection Devices

4.9.3.1. Saliva collection devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.9.4. Oral Suction Tips

4.9.4.1. Oral suction tips market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.10. Others Buccal Cavity Devices

4.10.1. Others buccal cavity devices market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Drug Administration

5.4.1. Drug administration market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Surgical & Dental Procedures

5.5.1. Surgical & dental procedures market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Airway Management

5.6.1. Airway management market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Oral Hygiene & Preventive Care

5.7.1. Oral hygiene & preventive care market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Diagnostic & Examination

5.8.1. Diagnostic & examination market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.9. Orthodontic Procedures

5.9.1. Orthodontic procedures market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Patient Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Patient Group Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Patient Group 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Pediatric

6.4.1. Pediatric market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Adult

6.5.1. Adult market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Geriatric

6.6.1. Geriatric market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Hospitals

7.4.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Dental Clinics

7.5.1. Dental clinics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.6.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.7. Home Healthcare

7.7.1. Home healthcare market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. Global Buccal Cavity Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Direct Sales

8.4.1. Direct sales market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Medical Device Distributors

8.5.1. Medical device distributors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Retail Pharmacies

8.6.1. Retail pharmacies market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7. Hospital Pharmacies

8.7.1. Hospital pharmacies market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.8. E-Commerce

8.8.1. E-commerce market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Buccal Cavity Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Application, Patient Group, and End Use

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

9.3. Country-level analysis includes key country dynamics, competitive scenario, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenario, and buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion).

9.4. North America

9.4.1. North America buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. U.S.

9.4.3. Canada

9.4.4. Mexico

9.5. Europe

9.5.1. Europe buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.5.2. UK

9.5.3. Germany

9.5.4. France

9.5.5. Italy

9.5.6. Spain

9.5.7. Sweden

9.5.8. Denmark

9.5.9. Norway

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. Asia Pacific buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.6.2. China

9.6.3. Japan

9.6.4. India

9.6.5. South Korea

9.6.6. Australia

9.6.7. Thailand

9.7. Latin America

9.7.1. Latin America buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.7.2. Brazil

9.7.3. Argentina

9.8. Middle East and Africa

9.8.1. Middle East and Africa buccal cavity devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.8.2. South Africa

9.8.3. Saudi Arabia

9.8.4. UAE

9.8.5. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.5. Strategy Mapping

10.5.1. Expansion

10.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

10.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

10.5.4. New Technology Launches

10.5.5. Research And Development

10.6. Company Profiles

10.6.1. Company profiles include company overview, financial performance, Product Benchmarking, and strategic initiatives.

10.6.2. Medtronic

10.6.3. Teleflex Incorporated

10.6.4. Ambu A/S

10.6.5. ICU Medical, Inc.

10.6.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.6.7. SGH Medical Pharma

10.6.8. Aptar Pharma

10.6.9. Ivoclar

10.6.10. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

10.6.11. B. Braun SE

10.6.12. Integra LifeSciences

10.6.13. Aesculap (B. Braun)

10.6.14. Sklar Surgical Instruments

10.6.15. Hu-Friedy (a Cantel/Molnlycke company)

10.6.16. Henry Schein Inc.

List of Tables [141]

List of Figures [89]

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Ambu A/S

ICU Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

SGH Medical Pharma

Aptar Pharma

Ivoclar

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

B. Braun SE

Integra LifeSciences

Aesculap (B. Braun)

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Hu-Friedy (a Cantel/Molnlycke company) Henry Schein Inc.

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