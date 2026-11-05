Financial Times Names Oxylabs Among Europe's Top 20 Long-Term Growth Champions As AI Agents Fuel Real-Time Web Data Demand

Oxylabs, a web intelligence and data infrastructure provider serving the largest AI labs in the US, has been ranked 17th in the Financial Times and Statista annual list of Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, placing first among Europe's providers of web access infrastructure.

The ranking evaluates 300 independent European companies that sustained organic revenue growth across a full decade, from 2015 to 2025. All entries undergo financial data audits and executive screening to verify long-term performance.

“Being recognized for a decade of sustained growth is a proud moment for our entire team. It proves that European technology companies can build world-class, dependable infrastructure capable of powering the global AI landscape over the long haul. Trust and reliability take years to establish in this space, and this ranking confirms that our approach gives innovators the solid ground they need to build the future,” said Vytautas Savickas, CEO of Oxylabs.

Founded in Vilnius in 2015, Oxylabs started by providing public web data collection tools for market research before expanding into large-scale web intelligence infrastructure.

Operating profitably without external funding throughout its first decade, the company reinvested earnings to gain over 160 patents and build an active client base of over 15,000 businesses globally, including dozens of Fortune Global 500 corporations and leading US technology enterprises.

The revenue growth led to such strategic acquisitions as Webshare and ScrapingBee. It also allowed Oxylabs to advance the public good through charity and pro bono initiatives like Project 4β, supporting research with partners including Bellingcat, the Pulitzer Center, Global Witness, Stanford University, and Princeton University.

The recognition comes as enterprise demand for real-time data pipelines accelerates. Over the past year, the rise of large language models, autonomous AI agents, and next-generation search systems has driven US and global tech companies to rely increasingly on live public web data to ground their AI architectures.

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About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web data infrastructure provider enabling companies to use web intelligence at any scale. Continued innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a strong focus on ethics have helped Oxylabs become a global leader in the web intelligence industry. For more information, please visit:

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