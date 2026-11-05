Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis, 2026-2033 Clear Aligners, AI And Digital Workflows Drive 7.7% CAGR Toward $17.2 Billion

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Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Orthodontic Supplies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orthodontic supplies market was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 10.2 billion in 2026 to USD 17.2 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 37.4%.

Orthodontic supplies market growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion and dental alignment disorders, greater awareness of oral health, and rising demand for aesthetically appealing orthodontic treatments. Adoption is increasing across children, teenagers, and adults as patients seek earlier intervention to improve dental function, oral health, and facial aesthetics.

Growing demand for corrective dental treatments is driving the use of braces, clear aligners, brackets, archwires, elastics, retainers, and related orthodontic consumables. Conditions such as overcrowding, spacing, overbite, underbite, crossbite, and irregular tooth positioning can affect chewing, speech, and oral hygiene. The increasing incidence of these conditions across multiple age groups is expanding the patient population requiring orthodontic care.

Complex dental misalignment often requires extended treatment, generating recurring demand for consumables throughout the treatment cycle. This trend is creating sustained opportunities for orthodontic product manufacturers, dental distributors, digital treatment providers, orthodontic clinics, hospitals, and DSO-Affiliated Clinics.

Evidence of the global burden of dental misalignment was reinforced by a systematic review published by NCBI in July 2024. The review evaluated 47 epidemiological studies involving preschool-aged children worldwide and estimated the prevalence of malocclusion in primary dentition at approximately 54%. Regional prevalence ranged from 28.4% to 83.9%, while more than half of the studies reported rates above 50%. Increased overjet and deep overbite were among the most frequently identified traits, underscoring the need for timely orthodontic assessment and treatment.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation

The report provides regional and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers product, patient group, end-use, distribution channel, and region.



Product: Orthodontic equipment, orthodontic instruments, digital and diagnostic equipment, and orthodontic consumables.

Orthodontic instruments: Orthodontic pliers, ligature cutters, bracket positioning instruments, distal end cutters, debonding instruments, ligature guns, and other instruments.

Digital and diagnostic equipment: Intraoral scanners, CBCT and digital X-ray imaging systems, 3D printers, CAD/CAM and digital treatment planning software, and robotic wire-bending systems.

Fixed appliance consumables: Metal and aesthetic brackets, ligating and Self-Ligating Brackets, archwires, buccal tubes and bands, ligatures, elastics and power chains, adhesives and bonding agents, separators and spacers, and indirect bonding trays.

Anchorage systems: Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs/Miniscrews), headgear, Transpalatal Arch (TPA), Nance Appliance, lip bumper, and other anchorage appliances.

Removable orthodontic consumables: Clear aligners, retainers, and other removable products.

Patient groups: Children, teenagers, and adults.

End-use: Orthodontic clinics, DSO-Affiliated Clinics, private clinics, hospitals, and academic and research institutes. Distribution channels: Direct sales, dental distributors, and E-commerce/ Online Sales.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed orthodontic supplies market estimates and forecasts across major products, patient groups, end-use settings, distribution channels, regions, and countries.

Analysis of key market trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Insights into the market presence and strategic positioning of leading industry participants.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market assessment, investment planning, and business development. Actionable intelligence for product innovation, competitive strategy, market expansion, and informed decision-making.

The report equips orthodontic suppliers, healthcare organizations, investors, distributors, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence to evaluate growth opportunities and develop effective strategies in the expanding global orthodontic supplies market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Patient Group

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Distribution Channel

1.1.5. Regional scope

1.1.6. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Orthodontic Supplies Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of malocclusion and dental misalignment

3.2.1.2. Increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatment solutions

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of clear aligner therapy worldwide

3.2.1.4. Expansion of digital orthodontic treatment workflows

3.2.1.5. Increasing awareness of preventive oral healthcare practices

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of orthodontic treatments and supplies

3.2.2.2. Limited reimbursement for elective orthodontic procedures

3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of artificial intelligence in orthodontic treatment planning

3.2.3.2. Growing adoption of customized digital orthodontic appliances

3.2.3.3. Increasing penetration into emerging healthcare markets globally

3.2.3.4. Rising demand for direct-to-clinic digital solutions

3.2.3.5. Development of advanced biocompatible orthodontic materials

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Maintaining affordability while introducing premium orthodontic technologies

3.2.4.2. Regulatory compliance across diverse international healthcare markets

3.3. Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.1.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political & Legal Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

Chapter 4. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

4.3. Orthodontic Equipment

4.3.1. Orthodontic Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2. Orthodontic Instruments

4.3.2.1. Orthodontic Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.2. Orthodontic Pliers

4.3.2.2.1. Orthodontic Pliers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.3. Ligature Cutters

4.3.2.3.1. Ligature Cutters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.4. Bracket Positioning Instruments

4.3.2.4.1. Bracket Positioning Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.5. Distal End Cutters

4.3.2.5.1. Distal End Cutters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.6. Debonding Instruments

4.3.2.6.1. Debonding Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.7. Ligature Guns

4.3.2.7.1. Ligature Guns Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.2.8. Other Orthodontic Instruments

4.3.2.8.1. Other Orthodontic Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3. Digital & Diagnostic Equipment

4.3.3.1. Digital & Diagnostic Equipment Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3.2. Intraoral Scanners

4.3.3.2.1. Intraoral Scanners Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3.3. CBCT & Digital X-ray Imaging Systems

4.3.3.3.1. CBCT & Digital X-ray Imaging Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3.4. 3D Printers

4.3.3.4.1. 3D Printers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3.5. CAD/CAM & Digital Treatment Planning Software

4.3.3.5.1. CAD/CAM & Digital Treatment Planning Software Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3.3.6. Robotic Wire-Bending Systems

4.3.3.6.1. Robotic Wire-Bending Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Orthodontic Consumables

4.4.1. Orthodontic Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Fixed Appliance Consumables

4.4.2.1. Fixed Appliance Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2. Brackets

4.4.2.2.1. Brackets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.2. by Material

4.4.2.2.2.1. by Material Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.2.2. Metal Brackets

4.4.2.2.2.2.1. Metal Brackets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.2.3. Aesthetic Brackets

4.4.2.2.2.3.1. Aesthetic Brackets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.3. by Mechanism

4.4.2.2.3.1. by Mechanism Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.3.2. Conventional/Ligating Brackets

4.4.2.2.3.2.1. Conventional/Ligating Brackets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.2.3.3. Self-Ligating Bracket

4.4.2.2.3.3.1. Self-Ligating Bracket Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3. Archwires

4.4.2.3.1. Archwires Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3.2. Nickel Titanium (NiTi) Archwires

4.4.2.3.2.1. Nickel Titanium (NiTi) Archwires Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3.3. Stainless Steel Archwires

4.4.2.3.3.1. Stainless Steel Archwires Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3.4. Beta Titanium (TMA) Archwires

4.4.2.3.4.1. Beta Titanium (TMA) Archwires Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.3.5. Other Archwires

4.4.2.3.5.1. Other Archwires Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.4. Buccal Tubes & Bands

4.4.2.4.1. Buccal Tubes & Bands Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.5. Ligatures

4.4.2.5.1. Ligatures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.5.2. Elastomeric Ligatures

4.4.2.5.2.1. Elastomeric Ligatures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.5.3. Stainless Steel Ligatures

4.4.2.5.3.1. Stainless Steel Ligatures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.6. Elastics & Power Chains

4.4.2.6.1. Elastics & Power Chains Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.7. Adhesives & Bonding Agents

4.4.2.7.1. Adhesives & Bonding Agents Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.8. Separators & Spacers

4.4.2.8.1. Separators & Spacers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2.9. Indirect Bonding Trays

4.4.2.9.1. Indirect Bonding Trays Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Anchorage Systems

4.4.3.1. Anchorage Systems Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.2. Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs/Miniscrews)

4.4.3.2.1. Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs/Miniscrews) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.3. Headgear

4.4.3.3.1. Headgear Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.4. Transpalatal Arch (TPA)

4.4.3.4.1. Transpalatal Arch (TPA) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.5. Nance Appliance

4.4.3.5.1. Nance Appliance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.6. Lip Bumper

4.4.3.6.1. Lip Bumper Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.7. Other Anchorage Appliances

4.4.3.7.1. Other Anchorage Appliances Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4. Removable Orthodontic Consumables

4.4.4.1. Removable Orthodontic Consumables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4.2. Clear Aligners

4.4.4.2.1. Clear Aligners Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4.3. Retainers

4.4.4.3.1. Retainers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.4.4. Others

4.4.4.4.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Patient Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Patient Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

5.3. Children

5.3.1. Children Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Teenagers

5.4.1. Teenagers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Adults

5.5.1. Adults Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Orthodontic Supplies Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Orthodontic Supplies Market: End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

6.3. Orthodontic Clinics

6.3.1. Orthodontic Clinics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. DSO-Affiliated Clinics

6.3.2.1. DSO-Affiliated Clinics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Private Clinics

6.3.3.1. Private Clinics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Hospitals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Academic & Research Institutes

6.5.1. Academic & Research Institutes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

7.3. Direct Sales

7.3.1. Direct Sales Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Dental Distributors

7.4.1. Dental Distributors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. E-commerce/Online Sales

7.5.1. E-commerce/Online Sales Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Orthodontic Supplies Market: Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2033

8.2.1. Country Analysis Framework

8.2.1.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.2.1.2. Competitive Scenario

8.2.1.3. Regulatory Scenario

8.2.1.4. Reimbursement Scenario

8.3. North America

8.3.1. North America Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. U.S.

8.3.2.1. U.S. Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.3. Canada

8.3.3.1. Canada Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3.4. Mexico

8.3.4.1. Mexico Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. UK

8.4.2.1. UK Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.3.1. Germany Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.4. France

8.4.4.1. France Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.5. Italy

8.4.5.1. Italy Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.6. Spain

8.4.6.1. Spain Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.7. Denmark

8.4.7.1. Denmark Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.8. Sweden

8.4.8.1. Sweden Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4.9. Norway

8.4.9.1. Norway Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Asia Pacific Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.2.1. Japan Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.3. China

8.5.3.1. China Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.4. India

8.5.4.1. India Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.5. South Korea

8.5.5.1. South Korea Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.6. Australia

8.5.6.1. Australia Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5.7. Thailand

8.5.7.1. Thailand Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Latin America Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Brazil

8.6.2.1. Brazil Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6.3. Argentina

8.6.3.1. Argentina Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7. Middle East & Africa

8.7.1. Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.2. South Africa

8.7.2.1. South Africa Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.3. Saudi Arabia

8.7.3.1. Saudi Arabia Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.4. UAE

8.7.4.1. UAE Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7.5. Kuwait

8.7.5.1. Kuwait Orthodontic Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Innovators

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.4. Global Key company market share analysis, 2025

9.4.1. Company Profile Framework

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Financial Performance

9.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. Align Technology, Inc.

9.4.3. Envista Holdings Corporation (Ormco Corporation)

9.4.4. Solventum Corporation

9.4.5. Dentsply Sirona

9.4.6. Straumann Group

9.4.7. G&H Orthodontics (Altaris Capital Partners LLC)

9.4.8. American Orthodontics

9.4.9. DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

9.4.10. Leone S.p.A.

9.4.11. Forestadent (Bernhard Forster GmbH)

9.4.12. GC Orthodontics (GC Corporation)

9.4.13. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

9.4.14. TP Orthodontics, Inc.

9.4.15. Reliance Orthodontic Products, Inc.

9.4.16. SIA Orthodontic Manufacturer Srl

9.4.17. Angelalign Technology Inc.

9.4.18. Formlabs

9.4.19. Planmeca Oy

9.4.20. Medit Corporation (MBK Partners)

9.4.21. Scheu-Dental GmbH (Armira)

9.4.22. Smartee Dentech

9.4.23. Ultradent Products, Inc.(Mitsui Chemicals)

9.5. Heat Map Analysis/ Company Market Position Analysis

9.6. Estimated Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.7. List of Other Key Market Players

List of Tables [128]

List of Figures [102]

Companies Featured



Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation (Ormco Corporation)

Solventum Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

G&H Orthodontics (Altaris Capital Partners LLC)

American Orthodontics

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Leone S.p.A.

Forestadent (Bernhard Forster GmbH)

GC Orthodontics (GC Corporation)

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Reliance Orthodontic Products, Inc.

SIA Orthodontic Manufacturer Srl

Angelalign Technology Inc.

Formlabs

Planmeca Oy

Medit Corporation (MBK Partners)

Scheu-Dental GmbH (Armira)

Smartee Dentech Ultradent Products, Inc. (Mitsui Chemicals)

For more information about this report visit

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