Global Dental Braces Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 5.3 Billion At 5.4% CAGR, Fueled By Aesthetic And Digital Braces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising orthodontic demand, ceramic and self-ligating braces, wider treatment access, and segment insights to uncover revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Braces Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental braces market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 5.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 35.6% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion and orthodontic disorders, stronger demand for teeth alignment, heightened interest in dental aesthetics, and wider access to orthodontic services. The growing adoption of ceramic and self-ligating braces is also contributing to product innovation and treatment uptake among children, teenagers, and adults.

Cases involving crowding, spacing, overbite, underbite, crossbite, and irregular tooth positioning continue to drive orthodontic treatment volumes across dental and orthodontic clinics. These conditions can affect oral function, hygiene, and facial aesthetics, prompting more patients to seek professional assessment and corrective treatment. Greater awareness of the long-term benefits of aligned teeth is also encouraging earlier intervention and supporting sustained demand across multiple patient groups.

The expanding volume of orthodontic procedures is creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of fixed orthodontic products, including brackets, archwires, ligatures / elastomeric modules, and tubes & bands. Demand for conventional brackets remains significant, while active and passive self-ligating systems are gaining attention for their use in modern treatment protocols. Material innovation involving stainless steel, polycrystalline ceramic, monocrystalline (sapphire) ceramic, Nickel-Titanium, and Cobalt-Chromium is further broadening the range of available treatment options.

Clinical evidence reinforces the need for expanded orthodontic assessment and care. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in July 2024 examined studies involving preschool children across several geographic regions. The findings identified a malocclusion prevalence of 32.50% in Africa, while anterior open bite affected 18.60% of the assessed population. These results indicate a substantial burden of orthodontic conditions among young children and point to potential demand for corrective treatment as patients progress through later dentition stages.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes dental braces market trends from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the market across the following categories:



Component: Brackets, conventional brackets, self-ligating brackets, passive self-ligating systems, active self-ligating systems, archwires, ligatures / elastomeric modules, tubes & bands, and other components.

Material: Stainless steel, polycrystalline ceramic, monocrystalline (sapphire) ceramic, Nickel-Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium, and other materials.

Placement: Labial/Buccal and lingual braces.

Patient group: Children (< 12), teenagers (12-17), and adults (18+).

Application: Teeth alignment, crowding & spacing, bite correction, arch expansion, and other orthodontic applications.

End-use: Dental & orthodontic clinics, private clinics, DSO affiliated practices, hospitals, and academic & research institutions. Distribution channel: Direct sales, indirect sales, dental distributors, medical suppliers, and online / E-commerce platforms.

Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed dental braces market analysis across major product, patient, application, distribution, and geographic segments.

Revenue forecasts designed to support market assessment, investment planning, and business development.

Evaluation of competitive positioning, market presence, and growth strategies among key industry participants.

Analysis of emerging orthodontic trends, material developments, product innovation, and future growth drivers.

Actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities and inform strategic decision-making. Assessment of regional demand patterns, market share, competitive strategy, and evolving treatment preferences.

By combining market forecasts with segment-level intelligence and competitive analysis, the report helps dental braces manufacturers, orthodontic suppliers, distributors, healthcare providers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in a growing global orthodontics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Regional scope

1.1.2. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dental Braces Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of malocclusion and orthodontic treatment needs

3.2.1.2. Increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among adolescents

3.2.1.3. Growing focus on oral health and access to dental care

3.2.1.4. Advancements in bracket design and orthodontic materials

3.2.1.5. Increasing adoption of customized and digitally manufactured braces

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. High out-of-pocket cost of orthodontic treatment

3.2.2.2. Limited insurance coverage and unequal access to orthodontic care

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of affordable orthodontic solutions in emerging markets

3.2.3.2. Growth of digitally customized orthodontic brackets

3.2.3.3. Premiumization of aesthetic and less-visible braces

3.2.3.4. Expansion through private clinics and DSO-affiliated practices

3.2.3.5. Development of treatment-specific orthodontic systems

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Mixed clinical evidence regarding self-ligating bracket advantages

3.2.4.2. Balancing affordability with advanced product innovation

3.3. Dental Braces Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Dental Braces Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Component, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Brackets

4.4.1. Brackets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.2. Conventional Brackets

4.4.2.1. Conventional brackets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3. Self-Ligating Brackets

4.4.3.1. Self-ligating brackets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.2. Passive Self-Ligating

4.4.3.2.1. Passive self-ligating market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4.3.3. Active Self-Ligating

4.4.3.3.1. Active self-ligating market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Archwires

4.5.1. Archwires market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Ligatures / Elastomeric Modules

4.6.1. Ligatures / elastomeric modules market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7. Tubes & Bands

4.7.1. Tubes & bands market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Dental Braces Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Material, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Stainless Steel

5.4.1. Stainless steel market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Polycrystalline Ceramic

5.5.1. Polycrystalline ceramic market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Monocrystalline (Sapphire) Ceramic

5.6.1. Monocrystalline (sapphire) ceramic market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Nickel-Titanium

5.7.1. Nickel-titanium market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Cobalt-Chromium

5.8.1. Cobalt-chromium market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Dental Braces Market: Placement Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Placement Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Placement 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Labial/Buccal

6.4.1. Labial/buccal market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Lingual

6.5.1. Lingual market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Dental Braces Market: Patient Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Patient Group Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Patient Group 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Children (< 12)

7.4.1. Children (< 12) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Teenagers (12-17)

7.5.1. Teenagers (12-17) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. Adults (18+)

7.6.1. Adults (18+) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Dental Braces Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

8.4. Teeth Alignment

8.4.1. Teeth alignment market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.5. Crowding & Spacing

8.5.1. Crowding & spacing market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.6. Bite Correction

8.6.1. Bite correction market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.7. Arch Expansion

8.7.1. Arch expansion market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Dental Braces Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Global Dental Braces Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

9.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4. Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

9.4.1. Dental & orthodontic clinics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. Private Clinics

9.4.2.1. Private clinics market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.4.3. DSO Affiliated

9.4.3.1. DSO affiliated market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.5. Hospitals

9.5.1. Hospitals market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.6. Academic & Research Institutions

9.6.1. Academic & research institutions market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Dental Braces Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Segment Dashboard

10.2. Global Dental Braces Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

10.3. Global Dental Braces Market Size & Trend Analysis, Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

10.4. Direct Sales

10.4.1. Direct sales market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5. Indirect Sales

10.5.1. Indirect sales market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.2. Dental Distributors

10.5.2.1. Dental distributors market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.3. Medical Suppliers

10.5.3.1. Medical suppliers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

10.5.4. Online / E-commerce

10.5.4.1. Online / e-commerce market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 11. Dental Braces Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Component, Material, Placement, Patient Group, Application, End Use, and Distribution Channel

11.1. Regional Dashboard

11.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

11.2.1. Country analysis framework: key country dynamics, competitive scenario, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenario

11.3. North America

11.3.1. North America dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.3.2. U.S. dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.3.3. Canada dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.3.4. Mexico dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4. Europe

11.4.1. Europe dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.2. UK dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.3. Germany dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.4. France dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.5. Italy dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.6. Spain dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.7. Sweden dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.8. Denmark dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.4.9. Norway dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5. Asia Pacific

11.5.1. Asia Pacific dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.2. China dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.3. Japan dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.4. India dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.5. South Korea dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.6. Australia dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.5.7. Thailand dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.6. Latin America

11.6.1. Latin America dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.6.2. Brazil dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.6.3. Argentina dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.7. Middle East and Africa

11.7.1. Middle East and Africa dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.7.2. South Africa dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.7.3. Saudi Arabia dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.7.4. UAE dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

11.7.5. Kuwait dental braces market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

12.2. Company Categorization

12.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

12.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

12.5. Strategy Mapping

12.5.1. Expansion

12.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

12.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

12.5.4. New Technology Launches

12.5.5. Research And Development

12.5.6. Company Profiles

12.5.6.1. Profile framework: company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives

12.5.7. Ormco Corporation (Envista)

12.5.8. Solventum

12.5.9. American Orthodontics

12.5.10. Dentsply Sirona

12.5.11. Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

12.5.12. Forestadent

12.5.13. G&H Orthodontics

12.5.14. Tomy Inc. (Trilanz)

12.5.15. GC Orthodontics (GC Corporation)

12.5.16. Dental Morelli

12.5.17. Zhejiang PROTECT Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

12.5.18. Modern Orthodontics

12.5.19. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (RMO)

12.5.20. JJ Orthodontics

12.5.21. OSSTEM ORTHODONTICS Inc.

12.5.22. LightForce

List of Tables [197]

List of Figures [96]

Companies Featured



Ormco Corporation (Envista)

Solventum

American Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Forestadent

G&H Orthodontics

Tomy Inc. (Trilanz)

GC Orthodontics (GC Corporation)

Dental Morelli

Zhejiang PROTECT Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Modern Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (RMO)

JJ Orthodontics

OSSTEM ORTHODONTICS Inc. LightForce

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