Global Superconducting Power Cables Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Grid Modernization And Renewable Integration Drive 8.8% CAGR To USD 5.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on grid modernization, renewable integration and congested corridors with high capacity, low loss superconducting cables, led by Asia Pacific demand.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Superconducting Power Cables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superconducting power cables market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.0 billion in 2026 to USD 5.5 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising electricity consumption, renewable energy integration, grid modernization initiatives, and growing demand for high capacity, low loss power transmission infrastructure.

Increasing grid congestion and the limited availability of transmission corridors are accelerating investment in superconducting power cable systems. These cables enable utilities and infrastructure operators to transmit higher volumes of electricity through constrained spaces while reducing transmission losses. Their performance advantages are becoming increasingly relevant as cities expand, power networks become more complex, and countries invest in resilient, efficient, and sustainable electricity systems.

Asia Pacific led the global superconducting power cables market in 2025, accounting for a 40.2% market share. Regional growth is supported by rapid urbanization, expanding electricity networks, industrial development, and continued investment in advanced energy infrastructure. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are among the key markets assessed in the regional analysis.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates major industry developments across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers type, end-user, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess growth prospects, emerging opportunities, and changing demand patterns within the superconducting power cables market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



LTS

HTS MTS

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Energy

Healthcare

Transportation

Research Other End-user

The energy segment is expected to remain central to market development as electricity providers upgrade transmission networks, address capacity constraints, and connect additional renewable generation. Healthcare, transportation, and research applications also contribute to demand for superconducting technologies and associated power infrastructure.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Access detailed insights into major superconducting power cable segments, applications, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, strategic positioning, and market share of leading industry participants.

Market estimates and forecasts: Review historical data and forward-looking revenue projections to support market assessment and investment planning.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify important trends, demand drivers, technological developments, and potential revenue streams.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable intelligence to product planning, market entry, expansion, and long-term business decisions. Innovation tracking: Examine relevant product developments shaping competition and the future direction of superconducting power transmission.

The report supports manufacturers, utilities, investors, technology providers, policymakers, and other stakeholders seeking reliable superconducting power cables market intelligence. It combines segment-level forecasts, regional revenue analysis, competitive strategy assessment, market share insights, and innovation tracking to help organizations evaluate opportunities and make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving global power infrastructure landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Information Analysis

1.3.2. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.3. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Outlook

3.1.1. Scenario-based Insights of the Superconducting Power Cables Market

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Standards & Compliance

3.3.2. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.4. Industry Landscape

3.4.1. Grid Modernization & Transmission Expansion Trends

3.4.2. Renewable Energy Integration Trends

3.4.3. Urban Grid Congestion & High Capacity Transmission Trends

3.4.4. Superconducting Cable Demonstration & Commercialization Trends

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat of Substitution

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.1. Political

3.7.2. Economic

3.7.3. Social Landscape

3.7.4. Technology

3.7.5. Environmental

3.7.6. Legal

Chapter 4. Superconducting Power Cables Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Superconducting Power Cables Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.2.1. LTS (Low-temperature superconductors)

4.2.2. HTS (High-temperature superconductors)

4.2.3. MTS (Medium-temperature superconductors)

Chapter 5. Superconducting Power Cables Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Superconducting Power Cables Market: End User Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by end user, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.2.1. Energy

5.2.2. Healthcare

5.2.3. Transportation

5.2.4. Research

5.2.5. Other End Uses

Chapter 6. Superconducting Power Cables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Regional and country-level market estimates and forecasts by type and end user, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. North America

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.2. Canada

6.3.3. Mexico

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Germany

6.4.2. UK

6.4.3. France

6.4.4. Italy

6.4.5. Spain

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. China

6.5.2. India

6.5.3. Japan

6.5.4. South Korea

6.5.5. Australia

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Brazil

6.6.2. Argentina

6.7. Middle East & Africa

6.7.1. South Africa

6.7.2. Saudi Arabia

6.7.3. UAE

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments by Key Market Participants

7.2. Kraljic Matrix

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

7.5. Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Vendor Landscape

7.6.1. Superconducting Power Cable Manufacturers

7.6.2. HTS Conductor & Material Suppliers

7.6.3. Cryogenic Cooling System Providers

7.6.4. Cable System Components & Accessories Providers

7.7. List of Buyers

7.7.1. Buyer Type

7.7.2. Industry

7.7.3. Region

7.7.4. Headquarter Address

7.7.5. Contact Information

7.8. Strategy Mapping

Chapter 8. Company Profiles/Listing (Overview, Financials, Product/Service Portfolio)

8.1. American Superconductor Corporation

8.2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

8.3. LS Cable & System Ltd.

8.4. Nexans

8.5. NKT A/S

8.6. Shanghai Superconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

8.7. Southwire Company, LLC.

8.8. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

8.9. SuperNode

8.10. THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

List of Tables [77]

List of Figures [19]

Companies Featured



American Superconductor Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans

NKT A/S

Shanghai Superconductor Technology Co., Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

SuperNode THEVA Dunnschichttechnik GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900