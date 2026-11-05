Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Hit USD 1.19 Billion On Preventive Care And Low-Abrasive Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify growth opportunities, new revenue streams, competitive strategies, and product innovations across segments and regions to guide smarter investment decisions.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Air Polishing System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental air polishing system market was valued at USD 654.0 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 709.1 million in 2026 to USD 1.19 billion by 2033. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 34.3% of total revenue.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of dental caries and periodontal disease, greater adoption of preventive and professional oral care, and demand for effective plaque, biofilm, and extrinsic stain removal. Dental clinics, hospitals, and other oral healthcare providers are increasingly adopting air polishing systems to support routine cleaning, periodontal care, implant maintenance, orthodontic cleaning, and cosmetic procedures.

Technological advancements are strengthening the market outlook. Manufacturers and researchers are focusing on low-abrasive powders, accurate powder delivery, improved handpiece designs, and specialized subgingival applications. Smaller-particle polishing powders, including erythritol and glycine, are receiving increased attention for their ability to remove biofilm while limiting damage to dental and implant surfaces.

In July 2025, a systematic review and meta-analysis assessed nine randomized controlled trials involving 462 patients. The research compared erythritol, glycine, and trehalose powders used for subgingival air polishing. Erythritol achieved the highest SUCRA ranking for reducing probing depth at 84.1, followed by trehalose at 48.0 and glycine at 28.5. These findings highlight the growing clinical interest in powder selection and its potential influence on periodontal treatment outcomes.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates market trends and growth opportunities across product, clinical application, patient age, end-use, distribution channel, and geographic segments.



Product: Equipment, replacement parts and accessories, and consumables. Equipment includes tabletop systems, handheld systems, and Air Polishing-Scaler Systems. Replacement products include handpieces, powder chambers, reusable nozzles and tips, connectors and hoses, and other accessories. Consumables include polishing powders, disposable nozzles and tips, and other recurring-use products.

Polishing powders: Sodium bicarbonate, glycine, erythritol, calcium carbonate, trehalose, and other formulations.

Clinical application: Routine cleaning and stain removal, periodontal cleaning, dental implant cleaning, orthodontic cleaning, Pre-treatment and cosmetic cleaning, and other dental applications.

Patient age: Children and adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients.

End-use: Dental clinics, including DSO affiliated and private practices, hospitals, and dental schools and training centers. Distribution channel: Direct sales, dental distributors and dealers, and online marketplaces.

Regional Dental Air Polishing System Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

North America's leading revenue share reflects strong access to professional dental services, established preventive care practices, and continued investment in advanced dental equipment. Other regions are expected to benefit from expanding dental infrastructure, improving awareness of periodontal health, and increased availability of modern air polishing technologies through direct sales, specialist distributors, and online channels.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts across major segments and regions

Analysis of industry growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape insights and assessment of key market participants

Revenue forecasts designed to support market entry, expansion, and investment decisions

Evaluation of product innovation, powder development, and evolving clinical applications Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening business strategy

By combining market forecasts with product, clinical, customer, distribution, and regional analysis, the report supports manufacturers, distributors, investors, dental service organizations, and healthcare stakeholders seeking to evaluate opportunities in the growing dental air polishing system market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Product

1.1.2. Clinical Application

1.1.3. Patient Age

1.1.4. End Use

1.1.5. Distribution Channel

1.1.6. Regional scope

1.1.7. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dental Air Polishing System Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising global burden of dental caries and periodontal disease

3.2.1.2. Growing adoption of air polishing for implant maintenance and peri-implant biofilm management

3.2.1.3. Increasing use of air polishing for orthodontic biofilm control

3.2.1.4. Shift toward low-abrasive powders such as glycine and erythritol

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Risk of surface damage to dental restorations and restorative materials

3.2.2.2. Safety concerns associated with inappropriate subgingival air-polishing procedures

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion of subgingival and peri-implant air-polishing systems

3.2.3.2. Development of restoration-safe and material-specific air-polishing technologies

3.2.3.3. Increasing application in orthodontic cleaning and maintenance

3.2.3.4. Expansion of portable and compact air-polishing systems into underserved and rural dental settings

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Need for greater operator training and precise treatment technique

3.2.4.2. Balancing broader clinical indications with patient and dental-material safety

3.3. Dental Air Polishing System Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Dental Air Polishing System Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Equipment

4.4.1. Tabletop Systems

4.4.2. Handheld Systems

4.4.3. Air Polishing-Scaler Systems

4.5. Replacement Parts and Accessories

4.5.1. Replacement Handpieces

4.5.2. Powder Chambers

4.5.3. Reusable Nozzles and Tips

4.5.4. Connectors and Hoses

4.5.5. Other Accessories

4.6. Consumables

4.6.1. Polishing Powders

4.6.1.1. Sodium Bicarbonate

4.6.1.2. Glycine

4.6.1.3. Erythritol

4.6.1.4. Calcium Carbonate

4.6.1.5. Trehalose

4.6.1.6. Other Polishing Powders

4.6.2. Disposable Nozzles and Tips

4.6.3. Other Consumables

Chapter 5. Dental Air Polishing System Market: Clinical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market: Clinical Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size & Trend Analysis, Clinical Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Routine Cleaning and Stain Removal

5.5. Periodontal Cleaning

5.6. Dental Implant Cleaning

5.7. Orthodontic Cleaning

5.8. Pre-treatment and Cosmetic Cleaning

5.9. Other Dental Applications

Chapter 6. Dental Air Polishing System Market: Patient Age Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market: Patient Age Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size & Trend Analysis, Patient Age 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Children and Adolescents

6.5. Adults

6.6. Geriatric

Chapter 7. Dental Air Polishing System Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Dental Clinics

7.4.1. DSO Affiliated

7.4.2. Private

7.5. Hospitals

7.6. Dental Schools and Training Centers

Chapter 8. Dental Air Polishing System Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Global Dental Air Polishing System Market Size & Trend Analysis, Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Direct Sales

8.5. Dental Distributors and Dealers

8.6. Online Marketplaces

Chapter 9. Dental Air Polishing System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Clinical Application, Patient Age, End Use, and Distribution Channel

9.1. Regional Dashboard

9.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

9.2.1. Country-level coverage includes key country dynamics, competitive scenario, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenario, and market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3. North America

9.3.1. North America dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.3.2. U.S.

9.3.3. Canada

9.3.4. Mexico

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Europe dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4.2. UK

9.4.3. Germany

9.4.4. France

9.4.5. Italy

9.4.6. Spain

9.4.7. Sweden

9.4.8. Denmark

9.4.9. Norway

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Asia Pacific dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. China

9.5.3. Japan

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. South Korea

9.5.6. Australia

9.5.7. Thailand

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Latin America dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Brazil

9.6.3. Argentina

9.7. Middle East and Africa

9.7.1. Middle East and Africa dental air polishing system market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. South Africa

9.7.3. Saudi Arabia

9.7.4. UAE

9.7.5. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.5. Strategy Mapping

10.5.1. Expansion

10.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

10.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

10.5.4. New Technology Launches

10.5.5. Research And Development

10.6. Company Profiles

10.6.1. Company profile coverage includes company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives

10.6.2. Acteon Group

10.6.3. Dentsply Sirona

10.6.4. EMS Electro Medical Systems

10.6.5. Harry J. Bosworth Company (Keystone Industries)

10.6.6. Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC. (STERIS)

10.6.7. KaVo Dental (Planmeca Oy)

10.6.8. Nakanishi inc.

10.6.9. Woodpecker

10.6.10. Mectron s.p.a.

10.6.11. W&H Dentalwerk (Peter and Hilde Malata)

10.6.12. DURR DENTAL

10.6.13. Deldent

List of Tables [141]

List of Figures [94]

Companies Featured



Acteon Group

Dentsply Sirona

EMS Electro Medical Systems

Harry J. Bosworth Company (Keystone Industries)

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC. (STERIS)

KaVo Dental (Planmeca Oy)

Nakanishi inc.

Woodpecker

Mectron s.p.a.

W&H Dentalwerk (Peter and Hilde Malata)

DURR DENTAL Deldent

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900